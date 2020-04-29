Tribal Council 2019-21 contact information
Chairman Adam Wachacha
Cherokee County/Snowbird
P.O. Box 2443
Robbinsville, NC 28719
Cell: (828) 735-1283
Vice Chairman David Wolfe
Yellowhill Community
P.O. Box 850
Cherokee, NC 28719
Cell: (828) 736-6299
Tom Wahnetah
Yellowhill Community
P.O. Box 1311
Cherokee, NC 28719
Cell: (828) 788-4087
Bucky Brown
Cherokee County/Snowbird
P.O. Box 1125
Robbinsville, NC 28789
Cell: (828) 735-5542
Richard French
Big Cove Community
P.O. Box 1793
Cherokee, NC 28719
Cell: (828) 736-3054
Perry Shell
Big Cove Community
P.O. Box 2216
Cherokee, NC 28719
Cell: (828) 269-0926
Albert Rose
Birdtown Community
P.O. Box 2452
Cherokee, NC 28719
Cell: (828) 788-2678
Boyd Owle
Birdtown Community
156 Owles Nest Road
Cherokee, NC 28719
Cell: (828) 736-8276
Tommye Saunooke
Painttown Community
P.O. Box 207
Cherokee, NC 28719
Cell: (828) 736-2411
Dike Sneed
Painttown Community
P.O. Box 773
Cherokee, NC 28719
Cell: (828) 736-5334
Bo Crowe
Wolftown Community
149 John Crowe Road
Cherokee, NC 28719
Cell: (828) 788-2665
Chelsea Saunooke
Wolftown Community
P.O. Box 130
Cherokee, NC 28719
Cell: (828) 736-7910