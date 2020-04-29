Tribal Council 2019-21 contact information

Chairman Adam Wachacha

Cherokee County/Snowbird

P.O. Box 2443

Robbinsville, NC 28719

Cell: (828) 735-1283

adamwach@nc-cherokee.com

 

Vice Chairman David Wolfe

Yellowhill Community

P.O. Box 850

Cherokee, NC 28719

Cell: (828) 736-6299

daviwolf@nc-cherokee.com

 

Tom Wahnetah

Yellowhill Community

P.O. Box 1311

Cherokee, NC 28719

Cell: (828) 788-4087

tomwahn@nc-cherokee.com

 

Bucky Brown

Cherokee County/Snowbird

P.O. Box 1125

Robbinsville, NC 28789

Cell: (828) 735-5542

buckbrown@nc-cherokee.com

 

Richard French

Big Cove Community

P.O. Box 1793

Cherokee, NC 28719

Cell: (828) 736-3054

richfren@nc-cherokee.com

 

Perry Shell

Big Cove Community

P.O. Box 2216

Cherokee, NC 28719

Cell: (828) 269-0926

perrshell@nc-cherokee.com

 

Albert Rose

Birdtown Community

P.O. Box 2452

Cherokee, NC 28719

Cell: (828) 788-2678

alberose@nc-cherokee.com

 

Boyd Owle

Birdtown Community

156 Owles Nest Road

Cherokee, NC 28719

Cell: (828) 736-8276

boydlowle@nc-cherokee.com

 

Tommye Saunooke

Painttown Community

P.O. Box 207

Cherokee, NC 28719

Cell: (828) 736-2411

tommsaun@nc-cherokee.com

 

Dike Sneed

Painttown Community

P.O. Box 773

Cherokee, NC 28719

Cell: (828) 736-5334

dsneed@nc-cherokee.com

 

Bo Crowe

Wolftown Community

149 John Crowe Road

Cherokee, NC 28719

Cell: (828) 788-2665

robecrow@nc-cherokee.com

 

Chelsea Saunooke

Wolftown Community

P.O. Box 130

Cherokee, NC 28719

Cell: (828) 736-7910

chelsaun@nc-cherokee.com