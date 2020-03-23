Trading Post

CLASSIFIEDS

FOR RENT

2BR, 1 bath mobile home. Quiet park in Ela, no pets. References/background check required. $450/month. $450/deposit. 488-8752 UFN

FOR SALE

1981 Mobile Home for Sale, 14 X 60, 3-bedroom, 1 full bathroom, asking $3,000.00. (828) 507-0962. 3/25

Black German Shephard puppies – CKC Registered. Ready to go by end of the Month. $600.00 (828) 341-5552. 4/1pd

Rothenburg Violin – Brand New, never been played, concert quality. (828) 341-5552. 4/1pd

FREE

Free gospel books! (Malachi 4:5 and Revelations 10:7.) Are you searching and hungering for more of the Living God? Then, there is more for you! Send for your free books at P.O. Box 1894, Beaufort, S.C. 29901 UFN

EMPLOYMENT

2020 Census Jobs are still available: March – July

$17.00 – $19.00 per hour

+.58 cents per mile

Part-Time & Full-Time

Flexible Hours: Work 20 – 40 hours per week

Applicants must be:

* 18 years of age or older

* US Citizen

* Valid Drivers License & your own transportation

* Cannot be an employee of the US Government

* Pass a background check

Apply NOW at: www.2020census.gov/jobs

Questions? Call: 1-855-job-20202. 3/25pd

LEGAL NOTICES

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Cherokee, North Carolina Estate File No. 20-015

In the Matter of the Estate of Samuel Watty

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or be- fore the date listed or be barred from their recovery.

Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.

Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

Charles Watty, P.O. Box 1354, Cherokee, NC 28719. 4/1pd

State of North Carolina, County of Swain

In the General Court of Justice, Superior Court Division

File No. 2019 E 000072

Notice to Creditors and Debtors of Cathie Ann Lossiah

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or be- fore the date listed or be barred from their recovery.

Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.

Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

Jill Cherie Lossiah, P.O. Box 2098, Cherokee, NC 28719. 4/8pd

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Cherokee, North Carolina Estate File No. 19-100

In the Matter of the Estate of Joseph Welch Oocumma Jr.

All persons, firms and corpo- rations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or be- fore the date listed or be barred from their recovery.

Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.

Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

Daphne Rochelle Hoyle, P.O. Box 1498, Whittier, NC 28789 and Brandi Leigh Oocumma, P.O. Box 1506, Robbinsville, NC 28771. 4/8pd

BIDs, RFPs, etc.

HOUSING & COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

FOR: CONEX BOXES

MARCH 13, 2020

The purpose of this REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL is to solicit proposals from qualified firms for the purchase and delivery of Conex boxes to be used for storage space. The amount of the contract is TBD. The proposal packets can be picked up at 756 Acquoni Rd, Cherokee, NC 28719. Contact person for this RFP is Denny Ensley, Site Prep Manager, (828) 359-6841 or dennensl@nc- cherokee.com.

Dated: March 13, 2020 Edwin Taylor

Edwin Taylor, Secretary of Housing

3/25pd

HOUSING & COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

FOR: MOVING SERVICES

MARCH 13, 2020

The purpose of this REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL is to solicit proposals from qualified firms for the transport of a single wide trailer, for a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee, who is receiving assistance through the Housing & Community Development (HCD) Site Prep Program. The contract will be for a period to be determined. The proposal packets can be picked up at 756 Acquoni Rd, Cherokee, NC 28719. Contact person for this RFP is Denny Ensley, Site Prep Manager, (828) 359-6841 or dennensl@nc-cherokee.com.

Dated: March 13, 2020 Edwin Taylor

Edwin Taylor, Secretary of Housing

3/25pd

Requests for Proposals

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Cherokee Department of Transportation

680 Acquoni Rd

P.O. Box 2400

Cherokee, North Carolina 28719

Phone: (828) 359-6531

Project: Paving: Dave Cucumber, Bradley Loop Drive and Old Santeetlah (Graham County)

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ CDOT Office is requesting sealed bids for the paving of three roads within Cherokee, NC and Robbinsville, NC. The deadline for submitting proposals will be March 27th, 2020 at 4 p.m.

Please be advised that all TERO rules and regulations, Tribal procurement policies, applicable state and federal rules, regulations and laws shall apply to the performance of any work awarded pursuant to this solicitation and to the procurement of work solicited through this advertisement.

You may request the full RFP and bid requirements for proposals through the CDOT Office. If you have any questions or comments, please contact CDOT at (828)-359-6531. 3/18pd

Requests for Proposal

Kituwah, LLC

Kristin Smith

Office Administrator

Kituwah, LLC

P.O. Box 366

Cherokee, NC 28719

Kituwah, LLC

1158 Seven Clans Lane

Whittier, NC 28789

Phone: (828) 477 – 4553

Fax: (828) 477 – 4554

Email: kristin.smith@kituwahllc.com

Public Notice Kituwah, LLC is seeking proposals from a qualified and licensed Tennessee Real Estate Broker, to provide Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services, to market and lease properties at the proposed Dumpling Creek development site. Located at Interstate I-40 exit 407 in Sevier County, Tennessee. A full RFP may be picked up from Kristin Smith, 1158 Seven Clans Lane, Whittier, North Carolina 28789 or call (828)-477-4553 with any questions or requests. Proposals must be received by April 10, 2020, 4:00 p.m. at the above address. Proposals will be opened on April 16, 2020. Faxed or e-mailed bids will not be accepted. 4/8pd

Public Notice of Application for 401 Water Quality Certification

Pursuant to federal law CWA Section 401(33 U.S.C. 1251, 1341) and Tribal law, applicants for a federal license or permit for activities which may discharge to waters of the United States and/or Eastern Band of Cherokee Indian (EBCI) waters, and said discharge may impact EBCI waters, must seek Water Quality Certification (401 Certification) from EBCI Water Quality Office who has jurisdiction as per Administrative Procedure Act, Cherokee Code, Chapter 150. Such 401 Certification is based on a finding that the discharge will meet water quality standards and other applicable requirements of EBCI.

The following information is provided in satisfaction of the public notice requirements for Section 401 Certification for EBCI.

Applicant: EBCI

Applicant Contact: Ken Green

Telephone: 828-359-6120

Email: kengree@nc-cherokee.com

Project Name: Jacob Cornsilk Complex-Wastewater Treatment Plant

Date of Application: 3/17/2020

Public Notice Period: 30 days

Public Notice of Application for 401 Certification for the

Jacob Cornsilk Complex – Wastewater Treatment Plant

Project Description

Wastewater Treatment facility for Tribal Government Complex

Impacts to Waters of EBCI

Projected permanent and temporary impacts to waters of EBCI are summarized below:

USEPA permitted discharge to Snowbird Creek.

Proposed Mitigation for Impacts

During plant operation, post construction, the wastewater plant is designed to meet secondary effluent limits guidelines and EBCI water quality standards.

Status of EBCI and other Federal Documents and Permits

USEPA NPDES permit applied for by EBCI.

Comment requirements for this application

The Water Quality Office for EBCI (WQO) will regulate this Project pursuant to federal law CWA Section 401(33 U.S.C. 1251, 1341) and Administrative Procedure Act, Cherokee Code, Chapter 150. In addition, the WQO will consider all comments submitted in writing and received at this office by mail and/or submitted in writing and emailed during the 30 day public comment period that begins on the first date of issuance of this letter and ends at 5:00 pm on the last day of the comment period. Comments issued in writing and mailed must be postmarked no later than 5:00 pm on the last day of the comment period to be considered. If you have any questions, please contact Michael Bolt at (828) 359-6772 or email at michbolt@nc-cherokee.com.

Date Posted: 3/19/2020

Water Quality Office for EBCI:

Michael Bolt, Water Quality Officer

Mailing address: Physical address:

P.O. Box 1925 Water Quality Office

Cherokee, NC 28719 2000 Old #4 Road

Phone (828) 359-6772 Cherokee, NC 29719

Email: michbolt@nc-cherokee.com

4/15pd