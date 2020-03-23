Trading Post
CLASSIFIEDS
FOR RENT
2BR, 1 bath mobile home. Quiet park in Ela, no pets. References/background check required. $450/month. $450/deposit. 488-8752 UFN
FOR SALE
1981 Mobile Home for Sale, 14 X 60, 3-bedroom, 1 full bathroom, asking $3,000.00. (828) 507-0962. 3/25
Black German Shephard puppies – CKC Registered. Ready to go by end of the Month. $600.00 (828) 341-5552. 4/1pd
Rothenburg Violin – Brand New, never been played, concert quality. (828) 341-5552. 4/1pd
FREE
Free gospel books! (Malachi 4:5 and Revelations 10:7.) Are you searching and hungering for more of the Living God? Then, there is more for you! Send for your free books at P.O. Box 1894, Beaufort, S.C. 29901 UFN
EMPLOYMENT
2020 Census Jobs are still available: March – July
$17.00 – $19.00 per hour
+.58 cents per mile
Part-Time & Full-Time
Flexible Hours: Work 20 – 40 hours per week
Applicants must be:
* 18 years of age or older
* US Citizen
* Valid Drivers License & your own transportation
* Cannot be an employee of the US Government
* Pass a background check
Apply NOW at: www.2020census.gov/jobs
Questions? Call: 1-855-job-20202. 3/25pd
LEGAL NOTICES
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Cherokee, North Carolina Estate File No. 20-015
In the Matter of the Estate of Samuel Watty
All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or be- fore the date listed or be barred from their recovery.
Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.
Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION
Charles Watty, P.O. Box 1354, Cherokee, NC 28719. 4/1pd
State of North Carolina, County of Swain
In the General Court of Justice, Superior Court Division
File No. 2019 E 000072
Notice to Creditors and Debtors of Cathie Ann Lossiah
All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or be- fore the date listed or be barred from their recovery.
Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.
Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION
Jill Cherie Lossiah, P.O. Box 2098, Cherokee, NC 28719. 4/8pd
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Cherokee, North Carolina Estate File No. 19-100
In the Matter of the Estate of Joseph Welch Oocumma Jr.
All persons, firms and corpo- rations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or be- fore the date listed or be barred from their recovery.
Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.
Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION
Daphne Rochelle Hoyle, P.O. Box 1498, Whittier, NC 28789 and Brandi Leigh Oocumma, P.O. Box 1506, Robbinsville, NC 28771. 4/8pd
BIDs, RFPs, etc.
HOUSING & COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
FOR: CONEX BOXES
MARCH 13, 2020
The purpose of this REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL is to solicit proposals from qualified firms for the purchase and delivery of Conex boxes to be used for storage space. The amount of the contract is TBD. The proposal packets can be picked up at 756 Acquoni Rd, Cherokee, NC 28719. Contact person for this RFP is Denny Ensley, Site Prep Manager, (828) 359-6841 or dennensl@nc- cherokee.com.
Dated: March 13, 2020 Edwin Taylor
Edwin Taylor, Secretary of Housing
3/25pd
HOUSING & COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
FOR: MOVING SERVICES
MARCH 13, 2020
The purpose of this REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL is to solicit proposals from qualified firms for the transport of a single wide trailer, for a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee, who is receiving assistance through the Housing & Community Development (HCD) Site Prep Program. The contract will be for a period to be determined. The proposal packets can be picked up at 756 Acquoni Rd, Cherokee, NC 28719. Contact person for this RFP is Denny Ensley, Site Prep Manager, (828) 359-6841 or dennensl@nc-cherokee.com.
Dated: March 13, 2020 Edwin Taylor
Edwin Taylor, Secretary of Housing
3/25pd
Requests for Proposals
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
Cherokee Department of Transportation
680 Acquoni Rd
P.O. Box 2400
Cherokee, North Carolina 28719
Phone: (828) 359-6531
Project: Paving: Dave Cucumber, Bradley Loop Drive and Old Santeetlah (Graham County)
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ CDOT Office is requesting sealed bids for the paving of three roads within Cherokee, NC and Robbinsville, NC. The deadline for submitting proposals will be March 27th, 2020 at 4 p.m.
Please be advised that all TERO rules and regulations, Tribal procurement policies, applicable state and federal rules, regulations and laws shall apply to the performance of any work awarded pursuant to this solicitation and to the procurement of work solicited through this advertisement.
You may request the full RFP and bid requirements for proposals through the CDOT Office. If you have any questions or comments, please contact CDOT at (828)-359-6531. 3/18pd
Requests for Proposal
Kituwah, LLC
Kristin Smith
Office Administrator
Kituwah, LLC
P.O. Box 366
Cherokee, NC 28719
Kituwah, LLC
1158 Seven Clans Lane
Whittier, NC 28789
Phone: (828) 477 – 4553
Fax: (828) 477 – 4554
Email: kristin.smith@kituwahllc.com
Public Notice Kituwah, LLC is seeking proposals from a qualified and licensed Tennessee Real Estate Broker, to provide Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Services, to market and lease properties at the proposed Dumpling Creek development site. Located at Interstate I-40 exit 407 in Sevier County, Tennessee. A full RFP may be picked up from Kristin Smith, 1158 Seven Clans Lane, Whittier, North Carolina 28789 or call (828)-477-4553 with any questions or requests. Proposals must be received by April 10, 2020, 4:00 p.m. at the above address. Proposals will be opened on April 16, 2020. Faxed or e-mailed bids will not be accepted. 4/8pd
Public Notice of Application for 401 Water Quality Certification
Pursuant to federal law CWA Section 401(33 U.S.C. 1251, 1341) and Tribal law, applicants for a federal license or permit for activities which may discharge to waters of the United States and/or Eastern Band of Cherokee Indian (EBCI) waters, and said discharge may impact EBCI waters, must seek Water Quality Certification (401 Certification) from EBCI Water Quality Office who has jurisdiction as per Administrative Procedure Act, Cherokee Code, Chapter 150. Such 401 Certification is based on a finding that the discharge will meet water quality standards and other applicable requirements of EBCI.
The following information is provided in satisfaction of the public notice requirements for Section 401 Certification for EBCI.
Applicant: EBCI
Applicant Contact: Ken Green
Telephone: 828-359-6120
Email: kengree@nc-cherokee.com
Project Name: Jacob Cornsilk Complex-Wastewater Treatment Plant
Date of Application: 3/17/2020
Public Notice Period: 30 days
Public Notice of Application for 401 Certification for the
Jacob Cornsilk Complex – Wastewater Treatment Plant
Project Description
Wastewater Treatment facility for Tribal Government Complex
Impacts to Waters of EBCI
Projected permanent and temporary impacts to waters of EBCI are summarized below:
USEPA permitted discharge to Snowbird Creek.
Proposed Mitigation for Impacts
During plant operation, post construction, the wastewater plant is designed to meet secondary effluent limits guidelines and EBCI water quality standards.
Status of EBCI and other Federal Documents and Permits
USEPA NPDES permit applied for by EBCI.
Comment requirements for this application
The Water Quality Office for EBCI (WQO) will regulate this Project pursuant to federal law CWA Section 401(33 U.S.C. 1251, 1341) and Administrative Procedure Act, Cherokee Code, Chapter 150. In addition, the WQO will consider all comments submitted in writing and received at this office by mail and/or submitted in writing and emailed during the 30 day public comment period that begins on the first date of issuance of this letter and ends at 5:00 pm on the last day of the comment period. Comments issued in writing and mailed must be postmarked no later than 5:00 pm on the last day of the comment period to be considered. If you have any questions, please contact Michael Bolt at (828) 359-6772 or email at michbolt@nc-cherokee.com.
Date Posted: 3/19/2020
Water Quality Office for EBCI:
Michael Bolt, Water Quality Officer
Mailing address: Physical address:
P.O. Box 1925 Water Quality Office
Cherokee, NC 28719 2000 Old #4 Road
Phone (828) 359-6772 Cherokee, NC 29719
Email: michbolt@nc-cherokee.com
4/15pd