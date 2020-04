Following are executive orders, issued by Principal Chief Richard G. Sneed, dealing with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic:

Declaration of State of Emergency

Exec. Order 1 – Fishing Season Opening Day

Exec. Order 2 – PHHS Org Structure

Exec. Order 3 – Restuarants

Exec. Order 4 – Food Lion

Exec. Order 5 – REVOKED (It closed several public access areas which have been re-opend)

Exec. Order 6 – Closing Qualla Boundary

Exec. Order 7 – Protocols for Qualla Boundary Access

Exec. Order 8 – Curfew

MEMO – Halt to Water & Sewer cut-offs