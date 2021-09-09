WCU to commemorate 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 event with various recognition events

CULLOWHEE – On Sept. 11, 2001, America changed. Thousands of people lost their lives on that fateful day inside the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and on a plane in Shanksville, Pa., due to terrorist’s attacks.

Through both reflective and engaging programs, Western Carolina University will pause to remember the events of that day and the impact on us as individuals, as a community, and as a nation. To facilitate this day of remembrance, the Center for Community Engagement and Service Learning, along with other campus partners including Military Student Services, Student Government Association, Staff Senate, Health and Wellness, Educational Outreach, and the Chancellor’s Office, have organized the following programs:

9/11 Days of Service on Friday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 11. We will engage nearly 100 volunteers across a range of projects around our community. Learn more at Engage.

For more information, contact Lane Perry, at 227-2643. Perry is the executive director of the Center for Community Engagement and Service Learning and chair of the Sept. 11 Commemorative Events Committee.

