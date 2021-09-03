Unofficial EBCI General Election Results
Following are the unofficial results, per the EBCI Board of Elections, for the 2021 General Election for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians on Thursday, Sept. 2 (winners in bold):
Big Cove Tribal Council
Richard French 246
Teresa McCoy 204
Patrick Hill 184
Birdtown Tribal Council
Boyd Owle 500
Albert Rose 478
Cyndi Lambert 388
Gloria “Punkin” Griffin 233
Cherokee Co./Snowbird Tribal Council
Adam Wachacha 257
Bucky Brown 222
Janell Rattler 151
William A. “Billy” Brown 92
Painttown Tribal Council
Dike Sneed 233
Tommye Saunooke 176
Bentley Tahquette 170
Wolftown Tribal Council
Bo Crowe 567
Bill Taylor 306
Chelsea Taylor-Saunooke 239
Jesse Sneed 232
Yellowhill Tribal Council
David Wolfe 217
T.W. (Price) Saunooke 161
Tom Wahnetah 142
Stephanie Saunooke French 107
Big Cove School Board
Kristina Hyatt 193
Lavita Hill 151
Birdtown School Board
Melanie Lambert 426
Ashford Smith 376
Wolftown School Board
Roberta “Berdie” Toineeta 312
Isaac Long 208
Referendum Questions
No. 534: Do you support expanding the sales of malt beverages (beer) at retail establishments within the Qualla Boundary? Yes (1,657); No (1,219)
No. 535: Do you support allowing the Tribal ABC Commission to operate an ABC Package Store to permit the sale of alcoholic beverages on tribal lands? (Yes (1,708); No (1,170)
No. 536: Do you support expanding the sale of malt beverages and wines at restaurants, hotels, and other qualified establishments within the Qualla Boundary? Yes (1,804); No (1,072)