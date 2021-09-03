Unofficial EBCI General Election Results

Following are the unofficial results, per the EBCI Board of Elections, for the 2021 General Election for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians on Thursday, Sept. 2 (winners in bold):

Big Cove Tribal Council

Richard French 246

Teresa McCoy 204

Patrick Hill 184

Birdtown Tribal Council

Boyd Owle 500

Albert Rose 478

Cyndi Lambert 388

Gloria “Punkin” Griffin 233

Cherokee Co./Snowbird Tribal Council

Adam Wachacha 257

Bucky Brown 222

Janell Rattler 151

William A. “Billy” Brown 92

Painttown Tribal Council

Dike Sneed 233

Tommye Saunooke 176

Bentley Tahquette 170

Wolftown Tribal Council

Bo Crowe 567

Bill Taylor 306

Chelsea Taylor-Saunooke 239

Jesse Sneed 232

Yellowhill Tribal Council

David Wolfe 217

T.W. (Price) Saunooke 161

Tom Wahnetah 142

Stephanie Saunooke French 107

Big Cove School Board

Kristina Hyatt 193

Lavita Hill 151

Birdtown School Board

Melanie Lambert 426

Ashford Smith 376

Wolftown School Board

Roberta “Berdie” Toineeta 312

Isaac Long 208

Referendum Questions

No. 534: Do you support expanding the sales of malt beverages (beer) at retail establishments within the Qualla Boundary? Yes (1,657); No (1,219)

No. 535: Do you support allowing the Tribal ABC Commission to operate an ABC Package Store to permit the sale of alcoholic beverages on tribal lands? (Yes (1,708); No (1,170)

No. 536: Do you support expanding the sale of malt beverages and wines at restaurants, hotels, and other qualified establishments within the Qualla Boundary? Yes (1,804); No (1,072)