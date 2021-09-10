OBITUARY: Sandra Leigh Ledford Robbins

Sandra Leigh Ledford Robbins, 41, of Whittier, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. She was born on April 10, 1980 to Gail Ledford Johnson, who survives her.

Sandra worked as a Cosmetologist at Perfect Reflections in Sylva. She received her degree in cosmetology from Southwestern Community College. Prior to attending Southwestern, she attended elementary and middle school in Cherokee and high school at Swain County High School. She enjoyed singing karaoke, attending concerts, watching horror movies, playing video games, and crocheting.

She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey M. Robbins; parents, Daniel and Gail Robbins; one daughter, Briana Linn Bowman; two sons, Blayne Robert Bowman and Viktor Dravyn Robbins; and one grandchild, Aubrey Selvaria Haynie. She is preceded in death by grandparents, Ruth Ledford Long and James Alvin Long and one brother Steven Darell Ledford.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. at Bigwitch Baptist Church in Cherokee with Ben Reed officiating.

Crisp Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.