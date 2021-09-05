OBITUARY:  Jalee Monique Panther

Jalee Monique Panther, 19-year-old daughter of Jamie Panther and Jami Kirkland, born July 2, 2002 passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.

She is survived by her sisters, Marla Panther, Timbi Panther; brother, McKyan Panther; paternal grandma, Gail P. Long; paternal grandpa, James Welch; great grandma, Katherine Panther; uncles, Deino, Rod, Delbert, Steven, Chris, Leroy, Jorge, Chuck, LocDad (as she knew him), Davis, Mickey, Joe, Charlie, Abraham, Tommy, and Emerson; aunts, Sally Davis, Melitia Lossiah (Soberio), Hattie Milholen (Mike), Carrie, Mattie, Sharon, and Kerra; special aunts, Elisha Wildcat and Erin Kirkland, both of whom were like a mom to her.

Jalee was preceded in death by her maternal grandma, Diane Wildcatt; aunt, Lucy Wildcatt; uncles, Johnson Lee Wildcatt, Abraham Wildcatt, Jack Wildcatt; cousin, Deedee Wildcatt; and uncles, Jesse Welch and Sam Welch.

Jalee was a cheerful, loving, and compassionate person with a beautiful smile that could light up your soul. She loved to travel and enjoyed spending time with family. She was a wonderful big sister who loved her siblings. She enjoyed doing beadwork and making baskets as taught by Louise Goings. She was also a cheerleader, basketball, and softball player. She enjoyed playing sports. Jalee was one to make you laugh. She would try to scare somebody if she didn’t scare herself first. Jalee will be remembered for her gentleness, grace, and kindness. She brought so much love and joy to our family and we will miss her dearly.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Aug. 29 at the Big Cove Baptist Church with Scott Chekelelee and Dan Conseen officiating. Burial was in the Straight Fork Cemetery. Pallbearers were Deino, Delbert, Rod, McKyan, Steven, LocDad, and Byron.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.