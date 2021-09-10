OBITUARY: Carolyn Sue Bird

Carolyn Sue Bird, 62, of the Snowbird Community, passed away on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. She was born in Swain County on June 12, 1959 to the late William Bird and Ellen Bird who survives her.

She worked as a home health care nurse for most of life and was secretary for the Cherokee Speakers Council. She was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church where she served as Sunday School teacher. Carolyn graduated from Robbinsville High School. She spoke fluent Cherokee and enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed going to eat at different places and was a good friend to all that she knew and never met a stranger. She was an avid Tar Heels fan and enjoyed making fry bread for Fading Voices every year. She also loved to spend time with her pride and joy, Soloman.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by a son, Gatlin West (Redbird); four grandchildren, Soloman West, Justrahna West, Loki West, and Awee Sequoyah; three sisters, Lillie Bird (Ronnie), Encie Bird (Chuck), and Hattie Owle (Jason); four brothers, John Bird (Debbie), Jonah Bird (Emily), Jarrett Bird (Rihannon), and Ike Bird April); numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Shirley Thompson, Jesse Ortega, Martha Sampson, Michelle Long, and Sally Wildcat.

In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by a sister, Judy Bird, and a brother, Jim Bird.

A funeral service was held on Friday, Sept. 3 at the Little Snowbird Playground with Henry Ethridge and Ernie Stiles officiating. Burial followed at the Bird Family Cemetery. Family and friends served as pallbearers.