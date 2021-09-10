CROSS COUNTRY: Cherokee hosts multi-school meet

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Staff

Cherokee Central Schools hosted a multi-school cross country meet for both middle school and high school runners on the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 8. Cherokee’s teams all placed including: Middle School Braves, third place; Middle School Lady Braves, third place; High School Braves, second place; and High School Lady Braves, fourth place.

In addition to Cherokee, the following schools participated in the meet: Andrews Middle, Carolina Mountain XC team, Hayesville, Hayesville Middle, Highlands, Highlands Middle, Hiwassee Dam, Martins Creek Middle, Mountain Discovery Charter School, Murphy, Murphy Middle, Smoky Mountain, Swain Co., Swain Middle, The Learning Center Charter School, and Tri-County Early College.

Following are the top 10 finishers in each race plus each Cherokee finisher, per ncmilesplit.com (note – results were unavailable for high school girls):

Middle School Girls

1 – Annie Lewis, Swain, 13:38

2 – Fern Crayton, Martins Creek, 13:55

3 – Kennedy White, Murphy, 14:32

4 – Hailey Hill, Muprhy, 14:46

5 – Courtney Logan, Highlands, 14:50

6 – Claire Worley, Highlands, 14:56

7 – Marden Harvey, Mountain Discovery Charter, 15:05

8 – Emily Gray Stargell, Swain, 15:17

9 – Livia Crowe, Cherokee, 15:23

10 – Yvonne Saunooke, Cherokee, 15:32

16 – Emilee Brady, Cherokee, 16:40

17 – Lilly Lossiah, Cherokee, 16:41

42 – Kiara Sneed, Cherokee, 20:31

Team Scores

1 – Swain 36

2 – Murphy 63

3 – Cherokee 74

Middle School Boys

1 – Ogana Swimmer, Cherokee, 12:17

2 – Samuel Hernandez, Cherokee, 12:46

3 – Myca Mustin, Andrews, 13:13

4 – Ross Clapsaddle, Swain, 13:37

5 – Jackson Dye, Hayesville, 13:59

6 – Timmy McDowell, Highlands, 14:00

7 – Parker Hughes, Hayesville, 14:08

8 – Caleb Hina, Carolina Mountain XC, 14:16

9 – Kaden Sawyer, Swain, 14:19

10 – Jim De La Cruz, Highlands, 14:20

23 – Kaden Stephens, Cherokee, 17:22

34 – Isiah Ledford, Cherokee, 18:33

36 – Zandler Bell, Cherokee, 19:18

38 – Levi Oocumma, Cherokee, 19:34

43 – Drake Cruz, Cherokee, 22:45

Team Scores:

1 – Hayesville 34

2 – Swain 41

3 – Cherokee 72

High School Boys

1 – Connor Brown, Swain, 18:17

2 – Caleb Phillips, Smoky Mtn., 18:42

3 – Clayton Laney, Murphy, 18:51

4 – Zeb Mathis, Smoky Mtn., 19:09

5 – Liam Cook, Murphy, 19:16

6 – Jaylen Bark, Cherokee, 19:34

7 – Connor Lambert, Swain, 19:39

8 – Parker Smith, Smoky Mtn., 19:41

9 – Kane Jones, Swain, 19:46

10 – Caleb Rice, Murphy, 19:50

11 – Tyce Hogner, Cherokee, 19:59

12 – Oztin Swayney, Cherokee, 20:17

14 – Aiden Thompson, Cherokee, 20:37

18 – Dacian Tafoya, Cherokee, 20:53

42 – Eli Bird, Cherokee, 26:18

52 – Gideon Freeman, Cherokee, 35:11

Team Scores:

1 – Smoky Mtn. 48

2 – Cherokee 60

3 – Swain 63