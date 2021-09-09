Costa Rica youth cultural Exchange applications being taken

The Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute is currently taking applications for a youth cultural exchange program to Costa Rica in July of 2022. Applications and more information can be found at http://www.rkli.org/2021/09/01/2022-youth-cultural-exchange-program/.

Applications are open to regional youth attending Cherokee Central, Swain, Jackson, Graham, Cherokee, and Macon County schools currently in 10th-12th grade. This is an application and interview selection process.

Selected participants are required to be fully vaccinated and willing to take a COVID-19 booster shot if recommended by the CDC or local health experts, purchase their own passport by December 2021, participate in mandatory meetings about twice a month starting in November 2021, and help with volunteer and fundraising efforts.

The trip includes learning about Cherokee culture and language to share with the indigenous peoples of Costa Rica. The itinerary includes tours of coffee and chocolate plantations, rafting, ziplining, service-learning projects, cultural exchanges, and visiting Earth University.

Levi West, Cherokee Youth Council leadership specialist, is the main contact for any questions or requests for more information. Please reach out to him at 359-5543 or levi.west@cherokeeboysclub.com. It is the responsibility of the applicant to confirm receipt once an application is submitted.

The Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute is a department of the Cherokee Boys Club and is funded by the Cherokee Preservation Foundation.

– Submitted by the Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute