WCU plans events celebrating Class of 2020 around home opener football game 

CULLOWHEE – Western Carolina University will celebrate its Class of 2020 through a series of live events – including fireworks – for those alumni whose senior year was largely virtual and anything but normal.

The WCU Alumni Association will host complimentary special activities on campus from Friday, Sept. 3, through Sunday, Sept. 5, including free admission to and special recognition during the Catamounts home opener football game against Eastern Kentucky University.

“The members of the Class of 2020 will undoubtedly go down in WCU history as something special, displaying incredible resolve and resiliency to reach their goals,” said Marty Ramsey, director of Alumni Engagement. “WCU applauds their achievements under the extenuating circumstances of a global pandemic. And we want to offer our congratulations and welcome them as alumni, safely, in person.”

WCU is planning to open the fall semester with close to normal operations, including in-person classes and sporting events.

The Class of 2020 celebration will begin at Innovation Brewing in Cullowhee at Noble Hall that Friday evening with gift bags, complimentary beverage and appetizers, and a hello from Chancellor Kelli Brown; Saturday afternoon has a tailgating party, then reserved seating at E. J. Whitmire Stadium/Bob Waters Field for the game; and concludes Sunday morning with a chancellor’s breakfast and a regalia optional commencement-style program.

Class of 2020 alumni should RSVP by Wednesday, Sept. 1, by contacting Elizabeth Honbarger, Office of Alumni Engagement, at aehonbarger@wcu.edu or 227-7335.

