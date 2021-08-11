Tribal member named to position at Association on American Indian Affairs

The Association on American Indian Affairs, the oldest nonprofit serving Indian Country announced on Tuesday, Aug. 11 that Kimberly Smith, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, has been selected to serve as its public affairs and outreach coordinator.

As the public affairs and outreach coordinator, Smith will assist the organization by developing and implementing community outreach, education, and marketing efforts to promote the Association’s vision, mission, and goals.

“We are honored that Kimberly is joining the Association leadership,” said Association Chief Executive and Attorney Shannon O’Loughlin. “As our 100-year-old organization looks to the future, Kimberly will be an important part of our commitment to creating a world where diverse Native American cultures and values are lived, protected, and respected.”

Before joining the Association, Smith spent more than 15 years advocating for Indigenous rights and advancements. Her work includes developing Memoranda of Agreement with universities and local government regarding the protection and repatriation of ancestral Cherokee lands. She has a wealth of knowledge garnered from her federal government service as a Census Bureau regional partnership specialist and as the editor for the Federally Employed Women organization.

Smith received a bachelor’s of arts degree in French and world business and a master’s in business administration degree in marketing, entrepreneurship, and nonprofit management from the University of Tennessee.

Smith shared, “It is an incredible honor to join the Association. I thank the Creator for blessing me with numerous opportunities to work on tribal and community projects. I believe they were to prepare me for this role and to serve Indigenous people across Turtle Island. I am excited to tell the Association’s 100-year story of resiliency and dedication to Indian Country and its stories going into the next century. I’m truly grateful to the Association for allowing me a chance to be my Ancestors’ wildest dreams and to be a part of its ripple effect of change for so many in the generations to come.”

– Association on American Indian Affairs release