SPEAKING OF FAITH: Our relationship with God

By REV. TIMOTHY L. MELTON, PASTOR

(Transcribed by Myra D. Colgate)

Cherokee Pentecostal Holiness Church

Read 2 Timothy 3:1-7; John 14:26

The Church “in having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.” The Church is being built with what each person who is a part of it, does each day. The Church never should be considered as only a building. The Church is the group of believers who are all each a part of the fellowship—family.

According to John 14:26, we are to “be in school” every day, learning to walk with the Holy Spirit, clearly and fully each day. As we walk with Him in our spirit (man or woman), it’s so we can be supercharged in our lives. We are to ask Him “to remind us what The Holy Spirit has said to us about ourselves, to teach us what is needful for each day. It may be we each can say, “In my brokenness, heal me, mend me, since each person can stand before Him walking with Him, in His Presence. The Pastor is a valuable resource who can help us with our understanding of ourselves and Holy Spirit for the same Holy Spirit dwells within him as well.

In Romans 8:11-14, we can read what Paul actually writes about the Holy Spirit. We no longer have to live following only our fleshly mindset, or blindly following others’ perceptions. This is simply because our own spirit now has the power from Him to make the right choices by following the Holy Spirit’s directions and not our own. As God, He helps us in placing our confidence in Him, so we can make a better choice more easily.

Totally forgiven of all sin, even possible future sin, we are not to consider “how we used to do things” as remaining helpful. He begins by telling us, “You are better than that…” understanding we no longer have to sin. Jesus has already paid our Blood Price, by His having taken our place on that cross, for us. We should be so grateful to be led by the Perfect Holy Spirit! All who are led by the Spirit of God are the sons of God!

We are a new species, a son who is now Spirit-led. We are never to be lonely or think that we have been left on our own. He has moved inside us and will remain with us forever! He has raised the dead, “me,” within this mortal body to a new life.

We each are now a part of “the spotless, without blemish, Bride of Christ, as the Church.

Read Romans 8:26-27.

Lord, You have the power to change me. Hallelujah! There will be no more falling into that same hole. Set me free according to the will of God, with the power of God. Open these, my blinded eyes!

God has not forsaken the Cherokee people. The Glory of God now moves in Cherokee.

In Romans 8:5-7, we learn of the carnal mindset which allows us to think our emotions can rule over us, when we must actually learn to harness them, control them, for if we allow them to rule over us, our response could lead us where we never want to go again.

“Holiness can help us take control of our thoughts and emotions giving us the spiritual-mindset which brings new life and peace. Our God controls the wind and the waves. Think like God. What has God said about our life’s direction? Believe it, for it convicts me of my righteousness, but never condemns me. What God has said about my life, I know I’m not perfect, but He is still working on me,” added Pastor Melton. “God, You have blessed me! You can change my life in a minute. I am a product of the Living God. The Holy Spirit walks with me!”

Reading in Zechariah 4:6, the Lord tells Zerubbabel. “It is not by might, nor by power, but it is by My Spirit, saith the Lord of Hosts,”

Crying, “Grace, Grace” to your mountain can also remove your “mountain”. For it is not by the Church, but by His Holy Spirit! He is the power, He is the measuring stick to be measured up to now. We need and must be reminded to change the way we think. Saith the Lord of Hosts, “Run your own race, march down that hallway.” He is the Power. Call to Him in accountability, ask Him to pray for you and your circumstance! Rely more on the Spirit and your new position in covenant with the Lord.