SPEAKING OF FAITH: As Ambassador, speak only with all authority of The King

By TIMOTHY L. MELTON, PASTOR

(Transcribed by Myra D. Colgate)

Cherokee Pentecostal Holiness Church

Read 2 Corinthians 5:17-21; Ephesians 4:17-23.

“If the old life is dead, bury it,” Pastor Melton said, “for we have become new creatures in Christ Jesus. There is a noticeable change that should make us more like Him every day as we become ‘more alive’ in Him. In true Holiness, and becoming more powerful, too, we will need to trust Him as Lord, and our final Authority, seeking to understand His Word.

“His very Words are spirit, and they are life. We must study and meditate on His Words, so we are not ignorant of what He has said and ask for His help in our own understanding. Otherwise, how can we share what we’re learning with others? Everybody has some fear in sharing with others at first. This kind of fear is like a check engine warning light’ that comes on in our cars. It is our indicator light that there is a problem, our lack of knowledge with understanding, and can be our ‘blind spot’.

“When we don’t know Him, His Word, or His ways, we can fall apart because of this lack, and this is key. Where faith in Him is lacking, there can be no joy or peace. To get to know Him so there are no more blind spots, would be our best goal. Just going to church will not guarantee that you are learning enough to trust your knowing Him, learning Him. Taste and see that the Lord is good—how Good He is, practice at home first, in your quiet time with Him.

“One good indicator of our learning Christ can be when our conversation changes and our behaviors and attitudes, too. Read His Word out loud, practice speaking His Word, to give you some good practice and, remember, He is listening, and so are your angels He has sent to accompany you. Practice His Presence. Then begin talking out loud to your ‘problem.’ Read up on how we are to talk to each problem, saying what Jesus said to say in addressing them, commanding them. Say what He would say, “in Jesus’ Name”, and speak the ‘Amen’ when done. Ask Him to show you or help you find what He wants you to learn, so you can begin to get it done right.

“There are many examples you can follow all throughout the Bible, but especially in the New Testament . Read James 5:13-19. Speak to your disease or pain. At the Name of Jesus, every knee shall bow, every tongue must confess that Jesus Christ is Lord to the Glory of God the Father. If it has a name, use it. Jesus’ Name is above every name. Speak to the disease daring to trouble you! We are dangerous to diseases! ‘With His stripes we are healed.’ Isaiah 53:5(c), and ‘by whose stripes we were healed’ 1 Peter 2:24(b) are some of the many promises.

“Jesus has told us to tell them, as in Isaiah 54:17, ‘No weapon (or disease) formed against you shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against you in judgment, thou shalt condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the LORD, and their righteousness is of Me, saith the LORD.’

“With all of Heaven’s Armies ready to back His Words, when they are given to us and spoken out of our mouths, with our very own tongue, we can be brave enough to speak His Words aloud, and expect them to obey His Words, as we speak them. In this manner, why would we not? He gave these words to us, and after His resurrection, He gave us His Authority for us to use them having given them back, along with Adam’s dominion on Earth, which He had originally given to him and to us believers. After His resurrection, He took Adam’s Authority back from Satan and He now awaits our full obedience and confidence in that understanding to use them with what He has given us. (See John 6:68.)

“In this world, we should strive to do right. We should bless others. We should speak Truth. We should look and act in holiness, just like Jesus. Above all, we should fall in love with Jesus, our Redeemer and our Lord, Who finished all the works required to bring to us our salvation and ability to now live a blessed Life in Him.”