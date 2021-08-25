Slide results in temporary closure of Newfound Gap Road 

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 25 that Newfound Gap Road is closed until further notice due to a rockslide that occurred near mile-marker 13 around 9 p.m., Tuesday Aug. 24. Newfound Gap Road is closed from the intersection with Little River Road, near Sugarlands Visitor Center, to Smokemont Campground Road. Access to Smokemont Campground remains open from the North Carolina side.

Park staff are currently working to mitigate the issue in order to open the road as quickly as is safely possible. Updates will be provided as available.

For more information about road conditions, please visit the park website at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm or follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter.

– National Park Service release