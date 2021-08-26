Sequoyah Birthplace Museum to host Cherokee Fall Festival

VONORE, Tenn. – The Sequoyah Birthplace Museum, Tennessee’s only tribally-owned museum, will host its 30th annual Cherokee Fall Festival on Sept. 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Visitors will have the opportunity to step back in time to experience Native American food, Cherokee arts and crafts demonstrations, music, and dance. In the Museum, there will be demonstrations of the 1800’s Acorn Printing Press, printing special bicentennial Cherokee Syllabary. A blacksmith will be doing on-site demonstrations in the shop both days. Other demonstrations and displays will include Cherokee life in 1700’s and a Civil War encampment. There will be a Civil War battle re-enactment at 2 p.m.

This year’s theme will be Celebrating 200 years of Cherokee Literacy. Visitors will be able to meet and talk with Cherokees from the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in North Carolina. Special entertainment will be provided by the Warrior Dancers of Ani-Kituhwa who are the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians official ambassadors. Check out the reconstructed 1800’s dog-trot log cabin. Also, there will be Cherokee cooking demonstrations by Johnnie Sue Myers and Civil War gun display.

There will be free Cherokee name cards and bead kits available for children. Traditional Indian Fry bread and Indian tacos, and other food and drinks will be sold.

This event is funded in part by Tennessee Arts Commission Rural Arts Program Grant and the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians.

Tickets prices include: Adults $10, children 13-18 years old $5, and children 12 and under are free. A family rate for $25 is also available.

Info: Sequoyah Birthplace Museum (423) 884-6246

– Sequoyah Birthplace Museum