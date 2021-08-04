SCC requires masks starting Aug. 5

SYLVA – Due to high and substantial COVID-19 transmission in the region, masks will be required indoors at all Southwestern Community College locations starting Thursday, Aug. 5.

This mandate aligns with CDC and local/state guidance and applies to everyone regardless of vaccination status.

SCC is still keeping a full schedule of face-to-face classes this fall.

Jackson and Swain Counties are currently in the CDC’s “high-transmission” level while Macon County is listed as having “substantial transmission.”

“We know that getting all eligible people vaccinated is the best way to combat this virus,” said Dr. Don Tomas, SCC President. “We need to implement this mask mandate to try and keep everyone as safe as possible as we start our fall semester. We will continue to monitor daily case numbers and review CDC and local/state guidance.”

– Southwestern Community College release