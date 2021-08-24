One arrested during Old #4 search warrant

On Monday, Aug. 23, CIPD (Cherokee Indian Police Dept.) Officers served a search warrant at 3372 Old Number Four Road. This search warrant was the result of an investigation launched by numerous complaints from the community. The information provided led to the arrest of one individual and the seizure of narcotics and cash.

Miranda Leigh Marr, 29, of Cherokee, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver.

The following was seized during the search warrant: four grams of Methamphetamine (a $800 street value) and $4,402.

“The Cherokee Indian Police Department’s leadership will continue to have conversations with community members to help fight the drug epidemic,” stated Chief of Police Josh Taylor. “We will be attending community club meetings and encouraging people to pass information along that will assist us in taking back our community.”

– CIPD release