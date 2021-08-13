OBITUARY: Vernon Ray “Raybone” McCoy

The family of Vernon Ray “Raybone” McCoy, 57, of the Birdtown Community, is saddened to announce his passing on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his son, Tom McCoy Bradley; his mother, Emily Conseen McCoy; his father, William Thomas McCoy; two brothers, William and Thomas Jay McCoy; one sister, Tommie Ruth McCoy; two nieces, two nephews, and several aunts and uncles.

He is survived by one son, Justin Arch; his brothers, Larry Paul (Jackie) McCoy, Richard McCoy, and Alert McCoy; sisters, Faye McCoy, Mary McCoy, Frances McCoy, Agnes (Herbert) Bradley, Peggy (Moses) Oocumma, Mildred McCoy, Maxine (Bud) Burgess, all of Cherokee, and Bertha Braddock of Odum, Ga.

He also leaves behind one special daughter, Tpot; his special nephews and HIS BOYS; Roger McCoy, Roy Bradley, Mike Oocumma, Frank Oocumma, Nesta Bradley, Kobe Toineeta, Tyler Pepion, and many other nieces and nephews.

Raybone lived every day his own way, not caring what anyone else thought. A true straight trash talking shooter, who would let you know he was his momma’s baby. He loved his family immensely and knew everyone, as he never met a stranger. He was an avid UNC Basketball fan and you would hear him screaming “Go Tarheels, Puke Sucks”, every basketball season. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and then some.

Graveside services were Thursday, Aug. 12 at the Birdtown Cemetery with Dewayne “Bear” Lambert presiding over services. Pall Bearers were: Roger McCoy, Kobe Toineeta, Roy Bradley, Mike Oocumma, Nesta Bradley, Tyler Pepion, Boge Wilnoty, and Doug McCoy.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.