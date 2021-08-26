OBITUARY: Stancil Jumper Jr.

Stancil Jumper Jr., age 91, passed away on Monday, Aug. , 2021 at Tsali Care Center after an extended illness. He is the son of the late Stancil Jumper Sr. and Nola Long Teleskie.

A native and lifelong resident of the Wolftown Community, Stancil made a career working in maintenance and also as a laborer for the state of North Carolina working on road signs. He was a fluent Cherokee speaker and a stickball player for Wolftown. He was an avid outdoorsman and a devoted fan of Tennessee Volunteers Football.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Lillian Toineeta Jumper; son, Arneach Toineeta; daughter, Barbara Jumper Catt; brother, Azure Jumper; sisters, Nellie Jumper and Leona Bird; paternal grandparents, Ute and Betsy Jumper; maternal grandparents, Adam and Polly Smoke Long; and several nieces and nephews.

Stancil is survived by his daughters, Linda Jumper (Sam) of Cherokee and Tammy (Owen) Gibby of Cullowhee; five grandchildren, Doug Jr., Jeff, Remy, Stephanie, and Mattie; 11 great grandchildren, Raynee, Timpson, Tamika, Marissa, Cassandra, Tamara, Kaylee, Kaniah, Jalen, Tala, and Timothy; four great great grandchildren, Lillian, Edward, Sarah, and Kylo; and special friends, Tony and Kelly Deese.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 27 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home beginning at 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., with a formal funeral service starting at 2 p.m., with Reverend Jim Frady officiating. Burial will be in the Laurel Bush Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Nehi Toineeta, Bobby Driver, Tuff Jackson, Jeff Catt, J.R. Catt, Tony Deese, and Timpson Junaluska.

All singers are welcome. If you plan to attend the services, please wear your mask. During this time, the family will gather at the home of Stancil Jumper at 119 Teleskie Rd.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.