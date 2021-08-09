OBITUARY: Patricia Josephine Brown

Patricia Josephine “Granny Pat” Bigmeat Brown, 85, of the Birdtown Community of Cherokee, journeyed home on Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Cherokee.

Patricia Josephine Bigmeat was born on the Qualla Boundary on Sept. 4, 1935. She was a member of the Rock Springs Baptist Church in her youth and later attended Christ Fellowship and the Cherokee Pentecostal Holiness Churches. She graduated high school from Cherokee High School in 1953. Patricia went on to earn a secretarial degree from Blanton’s Business School in Asheville. She worked in the BIA Reality Office for many years, was a private business owner and retired from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Patricia was heavily involved in her children’s extracurricular activities and served as both a Cub Scout and Girl Scout Leader as well as the PTA. Patricia served as the chairwoman of the Qualla Housing Board for many years as well. Granny Pat will be remembered for her spicy humor, her love of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and loyalty and devotion to her Bigmeat family and community and also for being an avid Tarheel’s Fan.

Patricia is survived by her sons, Mike (Rachel) and Darrell (Sherry) Brown; her daughter, Paula (Paul) Wojtkowski; her grandchildren, Dusty, Adam, Duane and Ally Brown, and Nic Taylor (Chantelle); her great grandchildren, Tyra, Darrin, Elliot, Jurnee, Javia and Jaryn Brown and Auron, Niyah, and Izzy Taylor all of Cherokee. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy Plemmons of Cherokee County; very special cousin, Paulette Smart; and best friend, Joyce Dugan of Cherokee.

She is preceded in death by her beloved grandparents, Robert and Charlotte Bigmeat, who raised her; mother and step-father Tiney and Adam Thompson; second mother, Elizabeth Bigmeat Jackson; and infant daughter, Donna.

A celebration of her life was held at Rock Springs Baptist Church on Aug. 3 with Pastor Greg Morgan officiating. Long House Funeral Home handled the arrangements. Per her final wishes, she was cremated and her remains will be interred by her children, in a private ceremony, at a later date.