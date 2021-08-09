OBITUARY: Kina Marie Swimmer

Kina Marie Swimmer, age 69, of Cherokee, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 at Cherokee Indian Hospital after a brief illness.

She is survived by her brothers, Ben Swimmer, Juggie Swimmer, Dean (Lola) Swimmer, Obie Swimmer, and Sugar; sisters, Bobbi (Russell) George, Anita Thompson, Bonnie (Barney) Youngdeer of Cherokee, Dinah (Jerry) Melton of Paris, Tenn.; special sister, Susie (Bill) Haynes; special friend, Eddie Rodrigues. Bean Komenda and her favorite pet, Jake The Bear; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews also survive. Kina is also survived by all the special needs children who she worked with from 1974 to present.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Isaac D. Swimmer and Dorothy Swimmer; brother, David Swimmer; nephews, Tsani Youngdeer, Richard G. George, Johnny Thompson, and Cayden Jason Lossie. Girl Baby Two also preceded.

A formal funeral service was held in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 5 with Pastor Dan Conseen and Joe Wolfe officiating. Burial was in the Isaac Swimmer Family Cemetery. Pallbearers were Colby Lossie, Dragon Lossie, Bud Armachain, Sage Dunston, Homer Bradley, and Eddie Crowe. Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.