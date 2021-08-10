OBITUARY: Jim A. Bird

Jim A. Bird, 64, of the Snowbird Community, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. He was born in Swain County on July 8, 1957 to the late William Bird and Ellen Bird who survives him.

Jim spent his career working as a logger and then later in life a truck driver. He was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. Bird Enjoyed spending time with family and good friends. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, as well as sitting on the porch with everyone. He was known for never being late for dinner as well.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by four sisters, Monaka Wachacha (Randy), Peggy Barlow (Greg), Melissa Bird, and Jodie Bird; two sons, James Bird (Veronica) and Jeremiah Bird (Cynthia); 11 grandchildren, Benjamen Wachacha, Aubrie Wachacha, Amara Wachacha, Daegan Bird, Braylan Bird, Barrett Bird, Adam Bird, Amelia Barlow, Jordan Bird, and Jalen Bird; four sisters, Carolyn West, Encie Bird, Lillie Bird, and Hattie Owle; four brothers, John Bird, Jonah Bird, Jarrett Bird, and Ike Bird; a close friend, John Stayathome, and many loved nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by a sister, Judy Bird; and one granddaughter, Amara Barlow. A service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at the Little Snowbird Playground with Pastors Coy and Jesse Adams officiating. Burial will follow at the Bird Family Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Crisp funeral home is assisting the family with arrangements.