OBITUARY: Gracia Lorraine Parra-Rubio

Gracia Lorriane Parra-Rubio, age 39, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at Cherokee Indian Hospital after an extended illness.

Lori, as she was commonly known, leaves behind her husband, Manuel Parra-Rubio; her children, Jullian, Taiya, and Maddox Parra-Rubio; and also Mary Wilnoty, Faithann Catolster, Faralee Rich, Joey Wilnoty, and special friend; Roberta Bird.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayford and Marcella Saine; and brother, Gene Saine.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 13 at the Cherokee United Methodist Church beginning at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with a formal service starting at 1 p.m. with John Ferree and Eddie Marrow officiating.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.