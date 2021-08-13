OBITUARY: Garfield “Ronald” Lambert

Garfield “Ronald” Lambert born June 14, 1939 to the late Herman and Amanda (George) Lambert, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Ronald made his way in life as a carpenter. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman. When he was in the water or the woods is where he was his happiest, especially when bear hunting.

Ronald is survived by his companion, Betty Durance of the home; a daughter, Amanda Lambert; grandchildren, Erica Lambert, Ashley and Brett Brady; great-grandchildren, Kaiden Lambert, Tristian and Journey Armachain; step-children, Debbie Feather, Jeff Frady, and Michael D. Lambert. Also, many nieces and nephews survive, including special nephew, Steven (Kristi) Lambert.

In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by two children, Ronald Lambert and Theresa Brady; his four brothers, Michael D. Lambert, Leslie Lambert, Thomas Lambert, and David Lambert; and two sisters, Geraldine Jenkins and Mary Hazel Lambert.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.