Eugene Anthony Rodriguez, age 67, passed away at his home on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 after an extended illness. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Talala; children, Darian S. Jenkins, Manuel E. Rodriguez, Gene Talala, and Samantha Talala; and several brothers and sisters also survive.

Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel Rodriguez and Irene Resa.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements