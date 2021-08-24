OBITUARY: Dezman Tre Crow

Dezman Tre Crow, age 24, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. He is the son of the late Jason “Crowbar” Crow and Brenda Wildcatt.

Dezman is survived by his fiancé, Caressa Jackson; daughter, Natalie Kai Crow; grandmother, Charlotte Crowe George; mother, Dahne Lopez; brothers, AJ Crowe, Aidan Allison, Taylor Wachacha, Eli Crowe, and Aaron Crowe; and sisters, Hilarie Howell and Leslie Ledford. Also surviving are aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends – Bunsey Crow, Danny Crow, Carla McCoy, Ray McCoy, Becky Wildcatt, Charlene Crow, Gabe Crow, Fabion Crow, Brooke Lossiah, Franklin McCoy, Joshua Robert Taylor, Logan Woodard, Justin Wade, Luke Hyde, Trenton Owle, Simon Montelongo, Danny French, Josh Taylor, Antonio Bernhisel, Alex Walker, and Jamie Silvers.

In addition to his parents, Dezman was preceded by brother, Jordan Shane Ledford.

A visitation will be held in the Chief Joyce Dugan Cultural Arts Center on Wednesday, Aug. 25 beginning at 5 p.m. On Thursday, Aug. 26, Dezman will be taken to the Charles George Memorial Arena for a formal funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. with Josh Hyde officiating.

Burial will be in the Crow Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be AJ Crowe, Aidan Allison, Eli Crowe, Aaron Crowe, Taylor Wachacha, Fabian Crow, and Gabe Crow. Honorary Pallbearers will be Josh Taylor, Logan Woodard, Trenton Owle, Justin Wade, Norman Reed Jr., and Luke Hyde. All singers are welcome. Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.