OBITUARY: Clint Walker Calhoun

Clint W. Calhoun, age 54, of Asheville, a Native of Big Cove Community, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

Clint is survived by his father, William Patrick “Pat” Calhoun; children, Victoria, Billy, and Joseph all of Oklahoma; two grandchildren, Peyton and Patrick of Oklahoma; brothers, Russell Locust, Tim Swayney, and John Walkingeagle; sisters, Sherry Crowe and Trish Calhoun; aunt, Candy Ross (Mark); great uncle, Jack (Ruth) Lossiah; great great aunt, Annie W. French; paternal aunts, Jennifer Calhoun and Bernice (Ric) Bottchenbaugh; and paternal uncles, Morgan (Clara), Danny (Leitha) Calhoun, Hayes Calhoun, and James “Jay” Calhoun.

Also surviving are Clint’s nieces/nephews and great nieces/great nephews, Hannah, Josh, Amber, Ryan, Leroy, Jalen, Alexis, Alex, Wanei, Jamie Lynn, Aubrey, Little Bear, Kyler, Max, B, Tyra, Oz, Pamela, Selu, and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Gwendolyn Ross; maternal grandparents, Leroy and Martha Ross; maternal great grandparents, John and Charlotte Lossiah; paternal grandparents, Walker and Evelyn (Hornbuckle) Calhoun; aunt, Florence Lewis; uncle, Darrell Ross; maternal great aunts, Dorothy Thompson, Maggie Lossiah, and Jane Taylor; maternal uncles, Willard Lossiah, Woodrow Lossiah, and Noah Lossiah; paternal aunts, Maggie Bowman and Jodi Walkingeagle; and paternal uncles, Lowell “PeeWee” Calhoun and Andrew Calhoun.

A visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 23 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home beginning at 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. A formal funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. on Aug. 24 with Scott Chekelelee officiating, also in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Lossiah Family Cemetery, pallbearers will among Family. All singers are welcome.

