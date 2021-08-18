OBITUARY: Cinda Justine Taylor

Cinda Justine Taylor, 33, of Cherokee, loving mother whose kids meant everything to her, took her journey to Heaven on Tuesday, Aug, 17, 2021.

A native of Cherokee, she was the daughter of Chuck Taylor and Mystical Parker both of Cherokee. She was preceded in death by her great great grandmother, Cinda Reed Taylor; great grandmother, Mary Jane Taylor; great grandmother, Clidia Mae Rattler; and a sister, Talia Taylor.

In addition to her parents, she was also survived by her children, Elexia Bird and Dreyvon Taylor of the home; grandmother, Eunice Washington; brothers and sisters, Peaches Squirrell, Travis Arch, and Dustin Pheasant; aunt, Becky Butler; great uncle, Paul Ensley; cousin, Tawania Ensley; great grandfather, Reuben Taylor; best friend ever, Corbin Wolfe; and the love of her life, John Bird Jr.

Funeral Services will be held 12 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 at Wrights Creek Baptist Church. Burial will follow the service at Wrights Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Cinda will be taken back to the Church at 5 p.m. Thursday to await the hour of service.