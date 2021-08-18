OBITUARY: Christopher Alvin “Jude” Smith

Christopher Alvin “Jude” Smith, age 46, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 at Harris Regional Hospital. Jude is survived by his mother, Rowena Smith, children, Christian Smith and Miranda Smith of Cherokee, Kayman Feagans of Canton; and brother, Ein; two grandchildren, Clarice Smith and Abbott Owle; and special friends, Cindy Williams and Chris Watty.

Jude was preceded in death by his daughter, Alissa Smith; grandparents, Alvin and Betty Smith; and uncle, Bodie Smith.

The Family of Jude had a graveside service at The Smith Family Cemetery on Aug. 18 with Lee Jenks officiating. Pallbearers were among family and friends. Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.