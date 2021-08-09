OBITUARY: Anthony Ray Toineeta

Anthony Ray Toineeta, 22, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 in Charlotte. He was born and raised in Cherokee and resided in Lancaster, S.C.

Anthony is survived by the love of his life Ashley Caldwell; parents, Bruce and Sunshine Toineeta; sister, Kendall; brother, Jesse Toineeta; nephews, Easton and Kyler Toineeta; grandmothers, Bessie French and Betty Toineeta; Aunt Tammie Ledford; Uncle Jesse Ben Toineeta; and many, many friends.

He is preceded in death by grandfathers, Jesse Toineeta and Skilly French; and Aunt Monika Toineeta and Uncle John Toineeta.

Anthony was a 2017 graduate of Cherokee High School. He was the 2016 and 2017 1A State Wrestling Champion. Continuing his wrestling career at Queens University, Anthony also came to enjoy playing rugby. He was known for his accomplishments on the field and the mat, but also in the rodeo arena.

“Ant” never met a stranger; he was witty, kind, and very outgoing. He lived by the motto “Every man dies, but not every man lives.” Living every day to the fullest, he has left a lasting impression on all those who knew him.

Pall bearers are Corey Stamper, Evan Stamper, Jeremy Wolfe, Travis Hicks, Luke Woodard, Roy Bradley, George Burgess, and Steven Straughan. Honorary Pall bearers include Jake Morris, Benji Hund, Devon McCarthy, and Khali Jefferson. Anthony was a member of Cherokee United Methodist Church. Services will be held Monday, Aug. 9 with visitation starting at 1 p.m., followed by the service at 2 p.m. at Cherokee United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Shell Family Cemetery.