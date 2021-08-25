OBITUARIES:  Paul LeRoy Lambert Jr.

HAYESVILLE – Paul LeRoy Lambert left his earthly home on Saturday, Aug. 21 to be with his Father in Heaven whom he strived daily to serve, glorify, and honor. Paul was born on Dec. 24, 1945 to Paul Lambert Sr and Evelyn G Shields Lambert in Saline, Mich.

Paul had a cross ministry where he built and put up ‘ONLY JESUS SAVES’ crosses all over the United States. Some of you may have seen them.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents Paul Lambert Sr. and Evelyn G Shields Lambert; brothers, Larry Lambert and Hugh Lambert; sister, Tahnyah Lambert Newton; first wife, Karyn Lambert Lambert; a daughter, Rissah Lambert; and baby boy Lambert.

Paul is survived by his wife, Sandra Langager Lambert of Hayesville; sisters, Kathy Lambert Cooley of Lansing Mich., Landy Lambert Wolf of Ponder, Texas; brother, Barry Lambert of Kennesaw, Ga.; uncle, Roy Lambert of Bryson City; aunt, Jean Rapier of Murphy; children, Imeya Lambert Huntley of Winston Ore., Job Lambert of Silverton, Ore., Cherith Lambert McCracken of Cottage Grove, Ore., and Noah Lambert of Silverton, Ore.; grandchildren, Shahaylie Hawkins, Jonah Lambert, and Eli Lambert; great granddaughters, Graylynn and GD Daisy; children by marriage, ViYanna Langager of Murphy, Martin Langager of Portland, Ore., and Sandy Sweet of Hayesville. Paul has many cousins, nieces, and nephews as well.

Pastor Tully Griggs and Pastor Cecil Newton will be officiating a private graveside service to honor Paul’s life and his love for The Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, Aug. 27 at the Birdtown Cemetery. Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.