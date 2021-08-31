Native American Voting Rights acts introduced in Congress

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Staff

For years, Native Americans, especially those residing on tribal lands, have questioned the unequal access of voting in federal elections. From a general lack of access to polling places due to great distances or refusal of poll workers to accept tribal IDs, the complaints have been steady.

Sen. Ben Ray Lujan (D-N.M.) introduced the Frank Harrison, Elizabeth Peratovich, and Miguel Trujillo Native American Voting Rights Act (NAVRA) (S.2702) into the 117th Congress recently to help reduce barriers to voting in federal elections for Native Americans, Alaska Natives, and those residing on tribal lands.

In a statement, Sen. Lujan said, “This landmark voting rights legislation will protect the sacred right to vote and reduce barriers for voters living on tribal lands – bringing more voters into the electoral process. With more Senate co-sponsors than ever before, I’m proud of the momentum that is building for this legislation. Native American voting rights must be part of the national conversation.”

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif), one of the bill’s co-sponsors said in a statement, “We cannot have inclusive democracy if we do not provide Native Americans equal access to the ballot. We must address the systemic and other barriers that Native Americans face when voting and customize our elections administration to ensure that tribal communities are not denied equal protection in our democratic process.”

Reps. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.), a member of the Ho Chunk Nation, sponsored H.R. 5008 companion legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives along with co-sponsor Rep. Tom Cole, a member of the Chickasaw Nation of Oklahoma. The two are co-chairs of the Congressional Native American Caucus.

She said in a statement, “Voting is the very foundation of our democracy, yet Native voters face repeated barriers at the ballot box, from considerable distance and unequal operating hours at polling places to lack of voter education. This bill further fulfills our federal trust responsibility to protect and promote Native Americans’ exercise of their constitutionally guaranteed right to vote.”

Rep. Cole said in a statement, “This legislation greatly improves the tools and resources available to help Native Americans exercise their right to vote, which is especially important for those living in rural areas.”

According to information from Sen. Lujan’s office, some of the key provisions of NAVRA include:

Provides a grant program “to help establish state-level Native American voting task forces to address the unique voting issues in Indian Country”

Improves access to voter registration, polling places, and drop boxes in Indian Country

Makes it easier to add polling places on tribal lands and “adopts factors to consider when considering whether to add a polling place on tribal lands”

Requires acceptance of all tribally-issued ID at polling places

Provides voters without residential addresses or mail delivery a means to register, pick up, and drop off a ballot

The legislation already has the support of many Native American organizations throughout the country. In a statement, John Echohawk, Native American Rights Fund (NARF) executive director, noted, “This past decade, NARF has documented and fought against the targeted, present-day obstacles that Native voters face when trying to cast a ballot…NARF strongly endorses this legislation that will create more equitable access for Native Americans.”

S.2702 has been referred to the Senate Committee on the Judiciary and H.R. 5008 has been referred to the Committee on House Administration and the House Committee on the Judiciary.