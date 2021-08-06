Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital update visitor policies
Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital have updated their visitor guidelines to reflect the recent development in regard to COVID-19.
To reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses, we are taking the following precautions to protect our patients, staff, and
visitors:
• Inpatients (Harris and Swain) will be limited to only one visitor per day, 18 years of age or older.
• Emergency Department (Harris and Swain) will have zero visitors until further notice. Exceptions will be
made on a case-by-case basis.
• ICU will enforce a zero-visitor policy until further notice. Exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis.
• Outpatient surgery (ASU) patients will be allowed 1 family member as a companion, patients under 18 will
be allowed to have 2 parents/guardians present.
o Any patient that will be an inpatient post-op will be allowed to have 1 companion in ASU.
o Once a companion has entered ASU they cannot leave for any reason (if they leave, they will not be
allowed to return).
o ASU companions must follow the same safe at home guidelines as surgery patients for 7 days prior to
surgery.
• Visitors are NOT allowed for high-risk, isolation, immunocompromised, or respiratory patients who are
under observation or test positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) unless that patient is gravely ill, receiving
hospice care/palliative care, or requires a compassionate care visit (a compassionate care visit does not
“count” as a patient’s “one visitor”.
• Harris Labor & Delivery patients will be allowed two support persons. Masks are required for all visitors.
• NICU: No sibling visitation allowed. Masks are required for all entry to the NICU.
• Lab, Radiology, Ortho, Cardiology, PT may have 1 companion.
• All approved visitors will be screened upon entry at registration, required to wear a mask, and visitor sticker
indicating they have been screened.
• Visitors who answer YES to any of the screening questions or have a temperature greater than 100° F will be
denied entry and be asked to reschedule their visit until they are symptom-free.
• Please utilize alternative methods of communication, including technology, with patients as much as
possible.
• Visitors are encouraged to bring their own mask, but one will be provided if necessary.
PROCESS
• Visiting hours will be limited to 9am-4:30pm. If deemed appropriate, some visitors may be allowed to stay
overnight for patients needing extensive assistance or support.
• All persons regardless of vaccination status must wear a mask at all times.
– Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital