Guy Fieri’s Cherokee Kitchen coming this fall

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort announced on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 25 the newest addition to their food and beverage roster from famed chef and restauranteur, Guy Fieri. Opening in conjunction with the resort’s brand new 725-room hotel tower and 83,000 square foot convention space, Guy Fieri’s Cherokee Kitchen + Bar will begin taking guests to Flavortown with tasty twists on comfort food this fall.

“From the first time I brought my live stage show to Harrah’s Cherokee, I knew I had to open a restaurant on the property,” said Guy Fieri. “I’ve been all over the great state of North Carolina shooting Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and let me tell you, these folks know good food. So, I’m stoked to be able to make my contribution to the Smoky Mountain scene.”

Serving lunch and dinner daily, the 200-seat restaurant will feature Guy Fieri’s “Real Deal” signature menu items and beloved favorites—including the multi-award winning Bacon Mac-N-Cheese Burger served with crispy bacon, mac-n-cheese and donkey sauce on top of a garlic buttered brioche bun, the Signature Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ Wings smothered in Guy’s famous sauce and served with crispy fried onion straws, and the “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” favorite, the Motley Que Pulled Pork on a toasted pretzel bun.

The casual dining concept will be positioned on the first floor of The Cherokee tower, adjacent to the lobby, which will allow for easy access for hotel and convention guests. Inside the restaurant, diners will enjoy a rustic feel with design elements that include custom millwork and chandeliers, a stone bar top and two-story ceiling heights.

“We are incredibly excited for the opportunity to work with Guy Fieri and his team to bring a new dining concept to life at our property,” said Brooks Robinson, regional senior vice president & general manager of Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos. “We look forward to opening Guy Fieri’s Cherokee Kitchen + Bar this fall, as we know it will provide an exceptional dining experience for our guest to enjoy.”

– Harrah’s Cherokee Casino release