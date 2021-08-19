“Dracula” to sink his teeth into Mountainside Theatre

On Friday, Oct. 1, Mountainside Theatre will host the world premiere of “Dracula: The Failings of Men,” written by debut playwright Benedetto Robinson. The production is an original work by Havoc Movement Company that will be joining the Cherokee Historical Association for the fall season.

Directed by Havoc’s co-founder Jake Guinn, a long-time veteran of outdoor drama, the show features a cast packed with live-stunt powerhouses as well as aerial effects that have been designed to bring the vampires to (supernatural) life. The story begins as a ghost ship washes ashore near London in 1897 and an ancient evil goes searching for blood. “Dracula” is an action-horror reimagining of the classic Bram Stoker novel as an immersive show. The audience will literally walk alongside Ada Van Helsing as she battles against the darkness in this high-action adaptation. Masks will be required for all attendees.

Performances will run from Oct 1-31. Tickets are $30 or $20 for members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. VIP Experiences are available for an extra $20.

Started in 2018 by Jake Guinn, Jake Scott-Hodes, and Kristen Noonan, Havoc Movement Company offers theatre poised to enrich the Southeast community with adventurous art! Havoc works with movement artists, local and abroad, to create compelling and unique performances, drawing from multiple movement disciplines to devise refreshing theatrical experiences for all audiences.

Purchase tickets here: https://www.cherokeehistorical.org/dracula/

– Cherokee Historical Association release