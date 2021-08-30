CROSS COUNTRY: Cherokee runners successful at Murphy meet

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Staff

MURPHY – The Cherokee Middle School and High School cross country teams left Cherokee before daybreak to travel to Murphy for a meet on the early morning of Saturday, Aug. 28. Ogana Swimmer, Braves middle school team, took first place in the boys middle school race with a time of 12:28. The Lady Braves took first place in the girls high school team competition and Jaylynne Esquivel took first place in the high school girls race (official times were not available for her race).

Following are the top 10 finishers in each race, plus all Cherokee runners, per NC.milesplit.com:

Middle School girls

1 – Annie Lewis, Swain, 13:27.71

2 – Kensley Pickelsimer, Fannin County, 13:51.60

3 – Kennedy White, Murphy, 14:28.39

4 – Livia Crowe, Cherokee, 14:39.94

5 – Airianna Galloway, Fannin County, 14:47.75

6 – Abby Wehr, Robbinsville, 14:48.73

7 – Carden Oetting, Mountain Discovery, 14:49.83

8 – Karlee Sams, Fannin County, 14:51.65

9 – Hailey Hill, Murphy, 14:56.50

10 – Emily Grey Stargell, Swain, 15:13.32

13 – Yvonne Saunooke, Cherokee, 15:26.41

24 – Lilly Lossiah, Cherokee, 16:33.70

31 – Emilee Brady, Cherokee, 16:52.95

32 – Kiara Sneed, Cherokee, 17:12.34

Middle School boys

1 – Ogana Swimmer, Cherokee, 12:28.33

2 – Robert Turner, Murphy, 12:38.17

3 – Conner Kyle, Fannin County, 13:01.83

4 – Myca Mustin, Andrews, 13:02.76

5 – Ryan Payne, Murphy, 13:36.22

6 – Samuel Hernandez, Cherokee, 13:50.40

7 – Finn Thoresen, Fannin County, 13:53.84

8 – Ross Clapsaddle, Swain, 13:55.41

9 – Caleb Hina, Carolina Mountain, 13:59.55

10 – Kayden Sawyer, Swain, 14:05.58

47 – Isaiah Ledford, Cherokee, 18:50.31

48 – Kayden Stephens, Cherokee, 19:12.05

65 – Levi Oocumma, Cherokee, 26:56.83

66 – Drake Cruz, Cherokee, 28:26.34

High School girls (no times reported)

1 – Jaylynne Esquivel, Cherokee

2 – Corrine Cotton, Murphy

3 – Leilaya McMillan, Cherokee

4 – Ashlyn Stroupe, Murphy

5 – Faith Ann Revis, Murphy

6 – Betty Lossiah, Cherokee

7 – Julie Lossiah, Cherokee

8 – Kiera Taylor, Hiwassee Dam

9 – Lilliani Denton, Hayesville

10 – Janna Girty, Cherokee

High School boys

1 – Clayton Laney, Murphy, 19:09.86

2 – Caleb Rice, Murphy, 19:11.54

3 – Liam Cook, Murphy, 20:00.70

4 – Jaylen Bark, Cherokee, 20:10.90

5 – Tyce Hogner, Cherokee, 20:11.60

6 – Landon Hughes, Hayesville, 21:05.01

7 – Ethan Russell, Hiwassee Dam, 21:31.61

8 – Preston Hyde, Hiwassee Dam, 21:32.08

9 – Matthew Stalcup, Murphy, 21:34.92

10 – Kyle Taylor, Hiwassee Dam, 21:36.48

11 – Oztin Swayney, Cherokee, 21:52.99

12 – Dacian Tafoya, Cherokee, 21:54.58

13 – Ayden Thompson, Cherokee, 22:20.94

30 – Gideon Freeman, Cherokee, 35:57.75