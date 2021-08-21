CROSS COUNTRY: Cherokee opens season at Swain-hosted meet at Kituwah

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Staff

KITUWAH – The Cherokee High School and Middle School cross country season got underway on the overcast morning of Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Kituwah site. A total of nine high school teams and seven middle school teams competed in the event hosted by Swain County High School athletics.

Teams included: High School – Cherokee, Hayesville, Hiwassee Dam, Mountain Discovery Charter School, Murphy, Robbinsville, Smoky Mountain, Swain County, and Tri-County Early College; Middle School – Andrews Middle, Cherokee Middle, Hayesville Middle, Martins Creek Middle, Murphy Middle, Robbinsville Middle, and Swain Co. Middle.

Smoky Mountain won the boys high school team contest with 44 points followed by Murphy 49 and Swain Co. 54. The Lady Maroon Devils of Swain Co. took the girls high school contest in fashion with 19 points followed by Smoky Mtn. 54 and Murphy 59. The Murphy Middle School boys won that contest with 50 points followed closely by Swain Co. Middle 52 and Hayesville Middle 53. Cherokee came in fourth in that division with 65 points. Hayesville Middle took the girls contest with 37 points followed by Swain Co. Middle 45 and Murphy Middle 68.

Ogana Swimmer, Cherokee Middle School boys, took second place in that race setting a personal best time at the two-mile distance of 12:13.07.

To view or purchase photos from this event, visit: Swain hosts meet at Kituwah, August 21 – Cherokee One Feather (smugmug.com)

Following are results, per NCMilesplit.com, showing the top 10 runners in each division plus all Cherokee runners:

High School Girls

1 – Arizona Blankenship, Swain, 19:32.20

2 – Emily Ulaner, Swain, 21:36.20

3 – Lily Buenting, Smoky Mtn., 21:53.20

4 – Jaylynne Esquivel, Cherokee, 22:12.90

5 – Gracie Monteith, Swain, 22:37.00

6 – Lily Bjerkness, Swain, 22:41.00

7 – Maia Wilde, Smoky Mtn., 23:09.10

8 – Lila Roberts, Hayesville, 24:37.00

9 – Sienna Hackshaw, Swain, 24:44.00

10 – Ashlyn Stroup, Murphy, 25:02.00

12 – Leilaya McMillan, Cherokee, 25:11.10

25 – Betty Lossiah, Cherokee, 29:22.70

28 – Janna Girty, Cherokee, 31:24.60

High School Boys

1 – Connor Brown, Swain, 17:32.50

2 – Clayton Laney, Murphy, 17:42.10

3 – Caleb Rice, Murphy, 18:24.30

4 – Parker Smith, Smoky Mtn., 18:29.80

5 – Kane Jones, Swain, 18:37.40

6 – Caleb Phillips, Smoky Mtn., 18:40.20

7 – Zeb Mathis, Smoky Mtn., 18:44.80

8 – Will Crayton, Tri-County, 18:56.00

9 – Liam Cook, Murphy, 18:59.00

10 – Ethan Russell, Hiwassee Dam, 19:06.00

12 – Jaylen Bark, Cherokee, 19:27.50

13 – Tyce Hogner, Cherokee, 19:33.20

22 – Oztin Swayney, Cherokee, 21:02.00

48 – Gideon Freeman, Cherokee, 36:22.00

Middle School Girls

1 – Annie Lewis, Swain, 13:25.70

2 – Fern Crayton, Martins Creek, 13:47.90

3 – Kennedy White, Murphy, 13:51.20

4 – Livia Crowe, Cherokee, 14:22.50

5 – Savannah Burch, Hayesville, 14:38.70

6 – Charlie Stalcup, Murphy, 14:48.70

7 – Emily Grey Stargell, Swain, 14:59.80

8 – Emma Ashe, Hayesville, 15:04.00

9 – Ava Shook, Hayesville, 15:06.20

10 – Marden Harvey, Mountain Discovery, 15:07.20

12 – Yvonne Saunooke, Cherokee, 15:15.30

19 – Emilee Brady, Cherokee, 16:33.20

24 – Kiara Sneed, Cherokee, 18:32.40

Middle School Boys

1 – Salinas O’Malley, Andrews, 11:09.20

2 – Ogana Swimmer, Cherokee, 12:13.07

3 – Robert Turner, Murphy, 12:19.20

4 – Ryan Payne, Murphy, 12:50.21

5 – Sam Hernandez, Cherokee, 13:18.90

6 – Ross Clapsaddle, Swain, 13:38.20

7 – Kaden Sawyer, Swain, 14:00.00

8 – Jackson Dye, Hayesville, 14:18.30

9 – Colton Morgan, Murphy, 14:19.70

10 – Parker Hughes, Hayesville, 14:33.70

18 – Isaiah Ledford, Cherokee, 15:27.40

22 – Kayden Stephens, Cherokee, 17:00.10

30 – Levi Oocumma, Cherokee, 22:31.00