Cherokee Youth Council accepting new membership applications

Cherokee Youth Council will be accepting applications for new membership Aug. 16-31. Applicant must be a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and in grade 7-12 to qualify. For an application, please see the receptionist at the main entrance to the Cherokee Boys Club or go to http://www.rkli.org/cherokee-youth-council/.

Applications must be completed and turned in to the receptionist at the main entrance to the Cherokee Boys Club or emailed to levi.west@cherokeeboysclub.com no later than Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 4:30 p.m. Due to the highly competitive process, no exceptions to the deadline will be made. If you submit your application via email, it is your responsibility to get a confirmation.

The Cherokee Youth Council is a program under the Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute, which is a department of the Cherokee Boys Club and is funded by the Cherokee Preservation Foundation.

Info: Levi West 359-5543 or levi.west@cherokeeboysclub.com.

– Cherokee Youth Council