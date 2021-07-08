Tribal Court Judgment Summaries for June 30, July 1
Judgment Summary for June 30
Calhoun, Chad Lawrence
20-28 Driving While License Revoked – Dismissed by Court
14-10.16 Second Degree Trespass – Dismissed by Court
14-40.64 Reckless Endangerment – Plead Guilty, 60 days jail time suspended, 6 months probation, credit for time served (10 days), court costs – $190
14-10.61 Receiving or Possessing Stolen Property – Plead Guilty, 60 days jail time suspended, 6 months probation, credit for time served (10 days), court costs – $190
20-28 Driving While License Revoked – Dismissed by Court
20-313(a) No Insurance – Dismissed by Court
14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed by Prosecutor due to lack of Discovery Labs
20-28 Driving While License Revoked – Dismissed by Court
Collins, Kyle
14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed with Leave to Refile, Defendant not to get into any more trouble
Doney, Jacinda Jean
14-15.6(a) Providing Alcoholic Beverages to Persons under 21 – Dismissed, Lack of Jurisdiction
Martin, Julian Dean
14-70.22 Failure to Obey a Lawful Order of the Court – Dismissed by Court
20-111(2) Expired Registration Plate – Dismissed by Court
20-7(a) No Operator’s License – Dismissed by Court
McCoy, Rhonda Beth
14-70.18 Providing or Possessing Contraband – Dismissed by Prosecutor due to Lack of Discovery/Labs
14-60.10 Forgery – Dismissed by Court, Interest of Justice
14-95.5(e) Drugs: Trafficking in Opiate/Heroin – Dismissed by Prosecutor due to Lack of Discovery/Labs
14-60.30 False Pretenses – Dismissed by Court, Interest of Justice
14-60.10 Forgery – Dismissed by Court, Interest of Justice
Standingdeer, Kenneth Lee
14-95.5(a)(1) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in Schedule I – Dismissed by Prosecutor due to Lack of Discovery/Labs
Vallejo, Dawn Rae
14-30.1(a)(1) Contributing to the Delinquency or Undisciplined of a Minor – Dismissed by Court, Interest of Justice
Whitecotton, Raymond Dakota
14-95.5(a)(2) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in Schedule II – Dismissed by Court, Interest of Justice
14-95.5(a)(1) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in Schedule I – Dismissed by Court, Interest of Justice
Judgment Summary for July 1
Buchanan, Alisha Nicole
14-2.4 Aiding/Abetting/Acting in Concert/Accessory Before the Fact – Dismissed by Court, Interest of Justice
14-70.14 Obstructing Governmental Functions – Dismissed by Court, Interest of Justice
Buchanan, Brandon Tyler
14-40.55 Assault with Deadly Weapon – Dismissed by Court, Interest of Justice
Esquivel, Deliah Grace
14-95.5(c) Drugs: Simple Possession of Marijuana – Dismissed by Court, Interest of Justice
George, Elizabeth Serena
20-28 Driving While License Revoked – Dismissed by Court, 270 days jail time, defendant completed Wellness Court
14-95.6(b) Drugs: Manufacturing, Selling or Delivering, Possessing with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed by Court, 270 days jail time, defendant completed Wellness Court
14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a Controlled Substance Classified in Schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed by Court, 270 days jail time, defendant completed Wellness Court
Lambert, Jack Allen
20-131(a) No Insurance – Dismissed by Court, Dismissed on Proof
McCoy, Richard Thomas
20-111(2) Expired Registration Plate – Dismissed by Court, Dismissed on Proof
Saunooke, Steven Lewis
20-141(a) Exceeding a Safe Speed – Dismissed by Court, Interest of Justice
Wolfe II, Leonard Dewayne
14-40.56 Assault on a Female (DV) – Dismissed by Court, Dismissed with Leave to Refile
20-138.1(a) Driving While Impaired – Dismissed by Court, Dismissed with Leave to Refile