Tribal Court Judgment Summaries for June 30, July 1

Judgment Summary for June 30

Calhoun, Chad Lawrence

20-28 Driving While License Revoked – Dismissed by Court

14-10.16 Second Degree Trespass – Dismissed by Court

14-40.64 Reckless Endangerment – Plead Guilty, 60 days jail time suspended, 6 months probation, credit for time served (10 days), court costs – $190

14-10.61 Receiving or Possessing Stolen Property – Plead Guilty, 60 days jail time suspended, 6 months probation, credit for time served (10 days), court costs – $190

20-28 Driving While License Revoked – Dismissed by Court

20-313(a) No Insurance – Dismissed by Court

14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed by Prosecutor due to lack of Discovery Labs

20-28 Driving While License Revoked – Dismissed by Court

Collins, Kyle

14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed with Leave to Refile, Defendant not to get into any more trouble

Doney, Jacinda Jean

14-15.6(a) Providing Alcoholic Beverages to Persons under 21 – Dismissed, Lack of Jurisdiction

Martin, Julian Dean

14-70.22 Failure to Obey a Lawful Order of the Court – Dismissed by Court

20-111(2) Expired Registration Plate – Dismissed by Court

20-7(a) No Operator’s License – Dismissed by Court

McCoy, Rhonda Beth

14-70.18 Providing or Possessing Contraband – Dismissed by Prosecutor due to Lack of Discovery/Labs

14-60.10 Forgery – Dismissed by Court, Interest of Justice

14-95.5(e) Drugs: Trafficking in Opiate/Heroin – Dismissed by Prosecutor due to Lack of Discovery/Labs

14-60.30 False Pretenses – Dismissed by Court, Interest of Justice

14-60.10 Forgery – Dismissed by Court, Interest of Justice

Standingdeer, Kenneth Lee

14-95.5(a)(1) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in Schedule I – Dismissed by Prosecutor due to Lack of Discovery/Labs

Vallejo, Dawn Rae

14-30.1(a)(1) Contributing to the Delinquency or Undisciplined of a Minor – Dismissed by Court, Interest of Justice

Whitecotton, Raymond Dakota

14-95.5(a)(2) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in Schedule II – Dismissed by Court, Interest of Justice

14-95.5(a)(1) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in Schedule I – Dismissed by Court, Interest of Justice

Judgment Summary for July 1

Buchanan, Alisha Nicole

14-2.4 Aiding/Abetting/Acting in Concert/Accessory Before the Fact – Dismissed by Court, Interest of Justice

14-70.14 Obstructing Governmental Functions – Dismissed by Court, Interest of Justice

Buchanan, Brandon Tyler

14-40.55 Assault with Deadly Weapon – Dismissed by Court, Interest of Justice

Esquivel, Deliah Grace

14-95.5(c) Drugs: Simple Possession of Marijuana – Dismissed by Court, Interest of Justice

George, Elizabeth Serena

20-28 Driving While License Revoked – Dismissed by Court, 270 days jail time, defendant completed Wellness Court

14-95.6(b) Drugs: Manufacturing, Selling or Delivering, Possessing with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed by Court, 270 days jail time, defendant completed Wellness Court

14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a Controlled Substance Classified in Schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed by Court, 270 days jail time, defendant completed Wellness Court

Lambert, Jack Allen

20-131(a) No Insurance – Dismissed by Court, Dismissed on Proof

McCoy, Richard Thomas

20-111(2) Expired Registration Plate – Dismissed by Court, Dismissed on Proof

Saunooke, Steven Lewis

20-141(a) Exceeding a Safe Speed – Dismissed by Court, Interest of Justice

Wolfe II, Leonard Dewayne

14-40.56 Assault on a Female (DV) – Dismissed by Court, Dismissed with Leave to Refile

20-138.1(a) Driving While Impaired – Dismissed by Court, Dismissed with Leave to Refile