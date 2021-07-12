Summer Carnival brings signs of summer normalcy

Special to the One Feather

Carnival manager Hubert Bullard, who has been bringing carnivals and carnival operators to Cherokee for many years, is happy to be able to be back on the Boundary after a year of uncertainty.

“After a long year of the COVID pandemic in 2020, the Cherokee Summer Carnival has been a phenomenal success as it returned to the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds. With so many community members and tourists having such exciting times during the past week, the carnival management decided to remain for six more days, ending its run on Saturday, July 17.”

C&M Southern Midways from Eastabogo, Ala., brought additional carnival rides and games to supplement the rides already on the Fairgrounds; rides like the Ferris Wheel, Zipper, Trampant, and more.

Bullard says to get in on the fun, the Summer Carnival hours of operation are weekdays 5 pm to 11 pm. Saturday and Sunday, the carnival will be open from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Bullard said, “As appreciation to all the tribal community members and tourists who have visited the carnival already, the carnival is making available unlimited ride wristbands, starting Monday, July 12, then for the remaining days of the carnival. Regularly priced at $25, but with a discount coupon from the newspaper, local convenience stores, fast food restaurants, or welcome centers in Cherokee for half price, only $13. Individual ride tickets will be available for $1 each (most rides take 3 to 5 tickets).

C&M Southern Midways are taking measures to provide for the safety of its customers “All rides are cleaned prior to opening each day. Sanitizing wipes are provided for riders of each ride. The carnival has been careful to select and field rides that are easily cleaned and has steered clear of inflatables and bounces that are very difficult to sanitize.”

The Summer Carnival is full of exciting rides, food, games and fun for the young. It is a great nostalgic journey for the young-at-heart. There is something for everyone with the post-COVID return of the Summer Carnival to Cherokee.