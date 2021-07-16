SPEAKING OF FAITH: Supernatural, is our good God!

By TIMOTHY L. MELTON, PASTOR

(Transcribed by Myra Colgate)

Cherokee Pentecostal Holiness Church

Testimony by Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey T. and Rebecca McKinney (Continuation)

“God is not done with me, yet” Jeffrey McKinney, assured the congregation.

Rebecca had held on to the thought, “I believe in miracles!” “Don’t let anyone else tell you what to believe—just believe, trusting in God.” It was what she thought and was what she said out of her mouth throughout all the trying days that soon had turned into over a week. The counseling in the hospital she received was practical, but not offering much hope for her, or for faith in what God was doing. She chose to simply continue trusting God. “Draw nearer to God,” she advised as time progressed.

Read Hebrews 11:39; Hebrews 12:1-2.

In the next week, they began to encourage her to make plans for her husband’s funeral, finances, etc. During that week, they also came to her asking her to sign a paper allowing them to tape down both of her husband’s hands to the side of his bed, as he somehow had kept removing the various tubes and even the ventilator once when no one was around there to prevent it. This had been actually encouraging to her, that they’d had to do this, even though he was still totally unconscious.

Rebecca had addressed the matter, that if someone they considered to be brain dead; had less than a 10 percent chance of waking up and coming out of the induced coma, how could this even be possible?

A little before the end of the second week was over, Jeffrey awoke about 4 a.m. and the first thing he told them was, he was hungry, just as his wife had told them he would say.

The fact was, he was able to begin walking and talking that first day, although still a bit weak from inactivity. It was undeniable. He had none of the symptoms of oxygen deprivation, no speech slurring or any sign of having previously recorded a ‘0’ on their brainwave scans for a total of 49 minutes oxygen not flowing. They performed numerous CAT scans, MRIs, and X-rays on him. It remains an undeniable fact.

“It is all about Jesus, all about Him,” explained Jeff. He had seen Jesus come through the door, into a room filled with a beautiful and bright light. Jeff somehow knew he was to go through that door, too, but was told “he couldn’t go there yet.” “He would have to return to Earth.” There’s much to do.” (On Earth) Jeff’s heart was strongly beating, and I knew my Jesus was in that room. I was not there to lay there without moving. I knew my wife, and Pastor Tim knew, I was not there to lay there without moving and I knew I was to tell the world all about Him.

“We would tell the world all about Him,” said Jeff McKinney, “We were to travel the world and give to them, to share with them, something better. As in Hebrews 11:20-22, (and Jeff, by faith) Isaac knew he had not yet received the full promise of blessings for the future for his sons Jacob and Esau, (nor that which Jesus has done for you and for us, either.)

“There’s a whole new future and the covenant with the promise Jesus made, which God has kept. No man is an island to himself. Jesus came ahead, so I, (Jeff) could get well for the generations coming which are to be for the Church. God’s Glory will cover the Earth.”

Pastor Tim Melton added, “We have not been watching just a man coming back to life, not just a resurrection, but (it is) better for you and for me. It is built line upon line, precept upon precept. We don’t know how to use the keys of the Kingdom. How it affects the generations coming! There is a promise to us, to our church. We have a lot to learn. It is getting brighter as the plans for tomorrow and an expected end begin to happen. It is by faith we please God. We may even die, (but), be still in faith for what God has promised, as it comes to pass in the next generation(s)!”

Read Hebrews 11:39-40 and on into Hebrews 12:1-14. (Jeff has already been asked to come, to share his testimony, and to preach at a church in New York. He is answering God’s call on his life.)