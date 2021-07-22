Smith sworn in as assistant D.A. in Haywood County

Sworn-in Monday, July 19, Haywood County native Christopher Smith is now an assistant district attorney assigned to the 43rd Prosecutorial District’s Waynesville office.

Smith graduated Tuscola High School. He earned a Batchelor’s degree in criminal justice and criminology from East Tennessee State University. Smith received his law degree in December 2020 from Elon University.

He initially worked in the 43rd Prosecutorial District for District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch in 2016 as an investigator. That position was funded through a federal grant targeting domestic violence.

Smith’s mother, Amanda Smith, was a victim in 2010 of domestic violence.

The 43rd Prosecutorial District’s newest employee turned 28 just one day before his swearing-in ceremony.

“My birthday present is my job,” he said. “Coming back to the office and to my first work family, where I began my actual working career, is special to me.”

District Court Judge Kaleb Wingate administered the oath of office. Smith’s grandparents, Dottie and Wayne Smith, joined their grandson for the swearing-in ceremony.

– Release from the Office of District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch