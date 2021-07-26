Single vehicle collision on Foothills Parkway results in two fatalities 

Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers responded to a single-vehicle collision on the Foothills Parkway near the intersection with U.S. 321 at Wears Valley at approximately 7:04 p.m. on Sunday, July 25. A motorcycle carrying two occupants, Benjamin Braunsdorf, age 50, of Seymour, Tenn., and Wendy Fitzgibbon, age 46, of Knoxville, Tenn., lost control and collided with a roadside sign. Both were pronounced deceased on scene.

Park Rangers are investigating the incident and no additional details are available at this time. Park Rangers, Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Sevier County Medical Examiner and Sevier County EMS responded to the scene.

– National Park Service release