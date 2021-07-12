SCC offering free tuition this academic year

SYLVA – Through a one-time program, Southwestern Community College will not charge tuition or fees to students for the 2021-22 academic year.

The “SCC Promise” initiative provides new students as well as those who’ve already enrolled with free tuition and fees this fall if they fulfill the following criteria:

Complete the 2021-22 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)

Enroll in a minimum of six (6) credit hours

Complete the SCC Promise Application.

“Southwestern has been around since 1964, and we’ve never been able to offer an opportunity like this for our students,” said Dr. Don Tomas, SCC President. “It sounds too good to be true, but I can assure you this is very real. There’s never been a better time to enroll at SCC than right now.”

Students who’ve already enrolled for fall just need to go to www.SouthwesternCC.edu/FREE and fill out the “SCC Promise” application.

Free tuition and college fees are for North Carolina residents for Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 only. This is a “last-option” financial assistance program that provides tuition after all other federal and state funds have been applied. SCC will utilize various funding sources: The North Carolina Longleaf Commitment, the American Rescue Plan, Pell Grants (Title IV funds), Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund and scholarships as well as support from the SCC Foundation.

Anyone interested in more short-term training through SCC’s Career Academies can also get free tuition this fall through the GEER fund. More info at www.SouthwesternCC.edu/GEER.

– Southwestern Community College release