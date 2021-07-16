Rachel Collins recognized as 2021 Mercy Award Winner

SYLVA, NC & BRYSON CITY – Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital announce Rachel Collins, RN as the 2021 Mercy Award winner. The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s hospitals who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded. Collins cares for patients in the main nursing unit at Swain and has worked for our hospitals since 1995. She has been a longtime resident of Robbinsville and currently resides within the Robbinsville community.

The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program established in 2002 to honor the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer. The award is considered the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.

“We are extremely proud to recognize Rachel for her efforts on behalf of our patients and our community. Rachel goes above and beyond every day to ensure that each person she meets receives the best level of care and highest level of compassion,” shared Steve Heatherly, chief executive officer of Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital.

Sheila Lewis, director of nursing at Swain Community Hospital, shared similar sentiments stating, “Both Rachel’s work ethic and behavior are highly supportive of culture that embraces our guiding principles. In every patient encounter, Rachel is successful in her care delivery by treating others like they are the person she loves the most. In every co-worker interaction, she displays characteristics that inspire confidence and admiration. In all aspects she conducts herself in a way that speaks volumes of her commitment to produce desired outcomes for patient health and overall unit health.”

Oher nominees including Zara Ashe, Karen Woodard, Faith Farnum, Tobie Wright, Al Newkirk, Will Cabe, Leslie Harris, and Lisa Melton, were honored to put forth for consideration.

Each hospital winner, including Collins, is considered for LifePoint’s 2021 companywide Mercy Award. The company-wide winner is announced later this summer and honored during a ceremony in Nashville, Tenn., in August, to which Collins and all winners across the LifePoint hospital network are invited to attend.

For more information, visit MyHarrisRegional.com.

– Harris Regional release