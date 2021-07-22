“Pass It On” Scholarship sends a message of giving back

SYLVA – Dedicating her life to paying it forward, Joyce Cooper has participated in various academic and charitable works, working at Southwestern Community College and Haywood Community College and contributing time to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation for the last 20 years.

One of her more recent acts was donating to the SCC Foundation – which offers financial support to students – to create a new scholarship.

“I love volunteering and helping people,” said Cooper. “I have thought for several years that I would like to do a scholarship to help students that need assistance.”

Created with a gift of $18,000, the Joyce Cooper “Pass It On” Endowed Scholarship Fund will annually earn interest that can then be given to students pursuing an associate degree in Health Sciences or a College Transfer in Health Sciences.

“I am so excited that Joyce has chosen SCC students to honor with her scholarship,” said SCC Board of Trustees Chairman Lambert Wilson. “An education can never be taken away, and what a great way to help our students create a better life. I am so thankful to Joyce for believing in SCC and our students.”

“We are grateful to Joyce for her decision to create a scholarship that will be life changing not only for our students, but also for their future patients and families,” said SCC President Dr. Don Tomas. “Generous support like Joyce’s helps ensure out students will be successful.”

Cooper added: “I wanted to do this as a statement and hope that someone will benefit and maybe someday they’ll pass it on. I think it’s very important to give back.”

For more information about the scholarship or the SCC Foundation, contact Brett Woods at b_woods@southwesterncc.edu or 339.4241.