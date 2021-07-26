Park announces temporary partial closure of Bradley Fork Trail 

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials will implement a temporary closure of a portion of Bradley Fork Trail from the intersection of the Cabin Flats Trail to the intersection with Hughes Ridge Trail for a needed trail rehabilitation project. This rehabilitation will address erosion concerns, reduce trail rutting and restore the trail tread to a surface that will provide for a safer and more enjoyable experience for hikers and equestrians.

The 3.3-mile trail section will be closed to all use Monday through Thursday from Monday, Aug. 16 through Thursday, Oct. 28 excluding federal holidays. The trail will be open to hikers each week on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The trail will be closed to all equestrian use daily from Aug. 16, 2021 through March 1, 2022, including weekends, to allow for soil disturbed during the project to harden( sufficiently.

Heavy machinery is required to complete this project. The temporary trail closure is necessary to provide for the safety of all trail users including hikers, horses, and workers.

The remainder of the Bradley Fork Trail and all nearby trails and backcountry campsites will remain open for the duration of the project and can be accessed from routes that do not include the closed section of trail. For backcountry trip planning assistance or more information about trail closures, please visit the Park’s website at www.nps.gov/grsm or call (865) 436-1297.

– National Park Service release