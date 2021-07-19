OBITUARY: Stacy “Bessie” Wallace

Stacy “Bessie” Wallace, 74, of Cherokee, passed away at the Tsali Care Nursing Center on Saturday, July 17, 2021 following a brief illness.

Bessie was the daughter of the late Ollie Wallace and resided in the Birdtown Community. She was an outstanding member of her Cherokee Community and was regarded as “Friend to Everyone” who would exhaust herself to help wherever was needed whenever needed. This made her a good teacher as she made her way in the childcare service and influenced so many people in the area. She was a member of the Echota Baptist Church. Her loving Spirit will be missed by so many.

Bessie is survived by a daughter, Tisa Squirrel, and a son Joshua Squirrel, Jr.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Christine Toineeta; special sisters, Valorie Welch and Judith Smith; and special friends, Joyce Welch and Geraldine Thompson all of Cherokee.

Along with her mother, Bessie was also preceded in death by a brother, Earl Leroy Wallace and a grandson, Stephen Ruth.

The family will receive friends at the Chapel of Long House Funeral Home in Cherokee on Tuesday, July 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The following day of Wednesday, July 21, Bessie’s body will be taken to the Bethabara Baptist Church in the Birdtown Community for another short period of time from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. with as formal service starting at 2 p.m. with Pastor Noah Crowe officiating. An immediate burial will take place in the Wallace Family Cemetery following the service with grandsons and family friends being Pall Bearers.