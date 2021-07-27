OBITUARY: Roberta Denise Owle

Roberta Denise Owle, 52, of the Yellow Hill Community, went home to be with the Lord and her dad, Joseph Owle, on Monday, July 26, 2021. A native of Cherokee, she was the daughter of Martha Sherrill of Cherokee and the late Joseph Owle.

She is survived by five children, Ana Santoyo, Jessica Santoyo, Jose` (Chelis) Santoyo and wife Whitney, Anissa Santoyo, and Marcus Owle all of Cherokee; five grandchildren, Elliot Brown, Jaiva Brown, Axl Caley, Sage Caley, and Luca Caley; siblings, Starla Bilyeu (Kevin) of Oklahoma, Joe Owle (Sandy), Ronda Owle (Eddie Bird), Mark Littlejohn (Artith Parton) all of Cherokee; nieces that she loved as daughters, Stephanie Wiggins (Dwayne), Clarissa Wilnoty, and Josie Owle; nephews, Joey Owle (Kelsey), Silas Littlejohn, Ietan Littlejohn; and many great nieces and nephews.

Denise was a member of Yellow Hill Baptist Church and loved her Church family dearly.

Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Friday at Yellow Hill Baptist Church. Pastors Forman Bradley and Donnie Crump will officiate with burial in Owle Family Cemetery.

Denise will be taken back to Yellow Hill Baptist Church at 4 p.m. Thursday to await the hour of service.

Pallbearers will be Chelis, Marcus, Mark, Silas, Ietan, Josiah, Isaiah, and Dwayne.

Honorary Pallbearers will be, Eddie, Keanan, and Joe.